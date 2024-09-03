US Open: What Happens When Djokovic Loses

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic crashed out of the US Open Grand Slam in a shock third round defeat to Australian Alexei Popyrin. Photograph: Kind Courtesy US Open Tennis/X

The 2024 US Open has been a tournament of surprises, with a series of unexpected upsets shaking up the men's and women's draws.

Top seeds have fallen like dominoes, creating an unpredictable and exciting atmosphere at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

In the men's draw, defending champion Novak Djokovic was sent packing early, losing to unseeded Alexei Popyrin.

The tournament's third seed, Carlos Alcaraz also suffered a shock defeat to Dutchman Botic van De Zandschulp.

This unexpected turn of events has opened the door for a host of contenders including Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe.

The unpredictable nature of the 2024 US Open has turned it into one of the most thrilling Grand Slam tournaments in recent memory.

Similarly, the 2020 US Open was a chaotic event, especially in the men's singles draw.

A combination of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, injuries, and unexpected upsets, led to an unpredictable event that saw many top seeds fall early.

The pandemic forced the tournament to be held without spectators, creating an unusual and potentially unsettling atmosphere for players. Additionally, the extended break from competitive tennis due to the pandemic may have disrupted players' routines and affected their preparation.

Here's a recap of what happened in 2020 at the US Open:

Absences of Top Players

Roger Federer (No 4 seed) and Rafael Nadal (No 2 seed) both did not participate. Federer was recovering from knee surgery while Nadal chose to skip the event due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Their absence left the draw significantly open.

Novak Djokovic's Disqualification

Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images from Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Novak Djokovic speaks to the line judge who was hit with the ball during his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta on Day 7 of the 2020 US Open

Novak Djokovic (No 1 seed) was the overwhelming favourite to win the title, especially with Federer and Nadal absent.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Djokovic was disqualified in the fourth round against Pablo Carreño Busta after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball.

This disqualification was a major blow to the tournament, as Djokovic was the last of the 'Big 3' left standing and had been unbeaten in Grand Slams that year up until that point.

Other Early Exits

Stefanos Tsitsipas (No 4 seed): Tsitsipas was considered one of the favourites after the exits of the other top players. However, he was upset in the third round by Borna Ćorić in a dramatic five-set match, which saw Tsitsipas fail to convert six match points.

Dominic Thiem's Triumph

Dominic Thiem (No 2 seed) managed to navigate the chaotic draw and win his first Grand Slam title, but his path wasn't without struggles. In the final, he faced Alexander Zverev and had to come back from two sets down to win in a dramatic five set match.

General Carnage for Seeds

Matteo Berrettini (No 6 seed) and David Goffin (No 7 seed) also suffered relatively early exits. Berrettini lost in the fourth round to Andrey Rublev, while Goffin was knocked out in the fourth round by rising star Denis Shapovalov.

What happens when Djokovic loses at US Open?

Novak Djokovic's defeats have often served as springboards for other talented players at the US Open.

A look at some of the most significant moments when Djokovic's loss at the US Open paved the way for others:

Daniil Medvedev's Dominance (2021)

Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images from Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev celebrates with the trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final at the US Open 2021.

Medvedev's victory over Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final marked his maiden Grand Slam title, cementing his status as a top contender in men's tennis.

This defeat also prevented Djokovic from completing the elusive calendar Grand Slam, a feat that had eluded many of the greatest players in history.

Stanislas Wawrinka's Surprise Triumph (2016)

Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images from Rediff.com Archives IMAGE: Stanislas Wawrinka celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final at the US Open 2016.

Wawrinka's victory over Djokovic in the 2016 US Open final marked his third Grand Slam title, proving that he could rise to the occasion when facing the world's best.

This win solidified Wawrinka's reputation as a dark horse in Grand Slam tournaments, capable of surprising even the most dominant players.

Dominic Thiem's Breakthrough (2020)

Djokovic's disqualification in the 2020 US Open due to accidentally hitting a line judge opened the door for Thiem, who had been knocking on the door of a Grand Slam title for some time.

Thiem's victory in the final marked his first Grand Slam title.

Djokovic's US Open dominance

Novak Djokovic's record at the US Open is undeniably impressive, but it's worth noting that his dominance hasn't always translated into consistent championship wins.

Some key facts about his performance at the tournament:

Frequent Finalist

Djokovic has reached the US Open final 10 times, demonstrating his exceptional consistency at the tournament. But he has secured four US Open titles (2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023).

Hard-Court Dominance

Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the greatest hard-court players of all time, with a remarkable 10-0 record in Australian Open finals and an 85% win rate in tour-level hard-court matches.

Despite his overall success, Djokovic's finals record at the US Open is less impressive than at other Grand Slams. He has won only 33% of his US Open finals, his lowest finals winning percentage among the four major championships.

Fatigue?

While Djokovic's dominance on hard courts is undeniable, his performance in US Open finals suggests that there are factors specific to this tournament that have prevented him from achieving even greater success.

One possible explanation for Djokovic's lower winning percentage in US Open finals is the timing of the tournament.

As Djokovic himself noted, 'The fact that it's in the end of the season in a way, end of the Grand Slam season... It's been eight tough months of tennis for all the players.'