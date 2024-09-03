Jadeja's Horse Loves 'Posing'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja's love for horses is no secret.



The all-rounder has horses at his farmhouse in Jamnagar and whenever he gets a break from cricket he loves to spend time with them.

Jadeja posted a selfie with one of his horses who revealed loves posing for the camera.



'She's very good at posing,' he captioned his Instagram post on Monday.



'I used to go to my friend's place for riding horses and gradually, I got interested in horses and horse breeding.'

'I bought a few horses in 2010 for my farmhouse and have been enjoying taking care of them. I just breed for myself and don't intend to sell them,' Jadeja was quoted as telling the Hindustan Times in the past.