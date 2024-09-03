News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend

Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegui doused with petrol by boyfriend

September 03, 2024 09:17 IST
Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegui

IMAGE: Rebecca Cheptegui is in a critical condition in hospital in Eldoret, Kenya after the attack on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: World Mountain and Trail Running Championships 2023/Instagram

Ugandan marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegui, who competed in last month’s Paris Olympics, has suffered burns to over 75% of her body after allegedly being doused with petrol by her

boyfriend, local media reported on Monday.

Cheptegui is in a critical condition in hospital in Eldoret, Kenya after the attack on Sunday afternoon, both Kenyan and Ugandan newspapers said.

Trans Nzoia county police commander Jeremiah Ole Kosiom told The Star newspaper that Cheptegui's boyfriend, named as Daniel Ndiema Marangach, was also burnt in the attack, described as a domestic dispute.

 

The 33-year-old Cheptegui, who finished 44th in Paris, has a house in Kenya where she stays when she trains in the country.

The police said they were investigating.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
