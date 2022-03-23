News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Desai wins India's first gold at Dubai Para Athletics GP

Desai wins India's first gold at Dubai Para Athletics GP

Source: PTI
March 23, 2022 21:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pranav Prashant Desai won gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai in the 200m T24 event

IMAGE: Pranav Prashant Desai won gold at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai in the 200m T24 event. Photograph: Twitter

Sprinter Pranav Prashant Desai won India's first gold medal at the 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai on Wednesday, claiming the top prize in the men's 200m T64 final.

 

T64 classification is for athletes with a leg amputation, who compete with prosthetics in a standing position.

Desai's gold was the only medal for India on the day as throwers faltered at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

Desai, a former gold medallist at the Fazza Championships, led from start to finish to end the race in 24.42 seconds, ahead of Thailand's Denpoom Kotcharang (25.78 sec) and Kenneth Jenssen Heggdal of Norway (27.08 sec).

"I came here with the gold in my mind and I am happy to lead the race from start to finish. It's nice to be back here. I have been working on my endurance speed for the past few months. Happy to execute my plans here," said Desai.

"My target is to win 100m and 200m gold for India at the Asian Para Games which would pave my way to the Paris 2024 Paralympics," added the 22-year-old, who trains in Sports Authority of India Centre, Gandhinagar.

The day also witnessed a world record in men's javelin F40 finals when Iraq's Naas Ahmed hurled the javelin to a distance of 39.08 metres to take the gold.

After two days, Colombia sits on top of the medals table with 13 podiums, including six gold, followed by Thailand (16) and Tunisia (7).

India lies in the 15th place with four medals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Fun and Games for Mumbai Indians
SEE: Fun and Games for Mumbai Indians
Rohit reckons no home advantage for Mumbai Indians
Rohit reckons no home advantage for Mumbai Indians
IPL 2022: PHOTO OF THE DAY!
IPL 2022: PHOTO OF THE DAY!
I won't resign, will play till last ball: Imran Khan
I won't resign, will play till last ball: Imran Khan
Bangladesh claim historic ODI series win over Proteas
Bangladesh claim historic ODI series win over Proteas
Winning starts for Srikanth, Saina at Swiss Open
Winning starts for Srikanth, Saina at Swiss Open
More needed from Hardik to break into Indian team
More needed from Hardik to break into Indian team

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Why this will be the best IPL season

Why this will be the best IPL season

Watch Out For These Ranji Stars!

Watch Out For These Ranji Stars!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances