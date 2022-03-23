Why this will be the best IPL season

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a word with CSK newbie Shivam Dube at a training session in Surat. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

Mohammad Kaif is looking forward to IPL 2022.

The former Delhi Capitals assistant coach believes that IPL 2022 'might be the best' ever.

IPL 2022, which begins on Saturday, March 26, will see two new franchises -- the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants -- compete for the top prize.

'Something tells me this might be the best IPL. All games in Mumbai-Pune, no flights, less travel, enough rest, small grounds, fast outfield, two new teams. Koi jukega nahi. #IPL2022,' Kaif tweeted.

IMAGE: Mohammad Kaif was Delhi Capitals assistant coach from 2019 to 2021. Photograph: BCCI

IPL 2022 will also see a new format -- the 10 IPL teams are divided into two groups for a total of 74 matches that will also include the playoffs and final. That the matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune takes away the 'home and away' equation.