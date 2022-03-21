Fun and Games for Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Photograph and Video: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

It was a day of bonding and fun for the Mumbai Indians as they played indoor games at the MI Arena on the weekend.

The players and support staff were divided into six teams as they played Battle Ground, Foot Volley, Futsal, Pickleball, Mini Golf and Box Cricket.

Captain Rohit Sharma engaged in a lot of banter as he refused to give up his competitive side. 'Ek gun pahije mala, me baher geun jaanar (I want one gun, I will take it with me),' Ro told a team-mate in Marathi while playing Battle Ground, which involves shooting with a plastic gun.

'The opening of MI Arena was a total dhamaal event!' Mumbai Indians captioned the video. 'P.S. You will just love Ro in this video. He was truly in his element.'