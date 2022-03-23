IPL 2022: PHOTO OF THE DAY!

IMAGE: Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin at a Rajasthan Royals nets session on Tuesday. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Since Ravichandran Ashwin controversially ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler in an IPL match in 2019, a lot has been written, said and made about the incident.

There were varied contrasting opinions about the fairness of the dismissal and thereafter every IPL or India-England series, this incident was brought up to add spice to a series.

The dismissal raked up the debate over the spirit of the game but three years down the line the duo are set to share the dressing room with Rajasthan picking Ashwin at the IPL auctions last month.

And on Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals tweeted a photo of Buttler and Ashwin, sitting together and sharing a smile during a nets session.

‘Just going to leave this here… #RoyalsFamily ' #TATAIPL2022 ' @ashwinravi99 ' @josbuttler’ read the caption to the photo that’s been aptly deemed ‘Photo of the Day’ by Netizens.

Earlier this month, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) moved to reframe the law relating to running out the non-striker while on a delivery stride also known as ‘Mankading’ from unfair play to a run-out.

In IPL 2019, Buttler was Mankaded by Ashwin when the Rajasthan Royals opener was batting on 69 with his team cruising in the 185-run chase against Kings XI Punjab at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

The Royals were 108 for 2 when Buttler got out in the 13th over. The run chase completely collapsed after the controversial dismissal as they ended up with 164 for 9, losing the match by 14 runs.