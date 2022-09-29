IMAGE: Sports apparel brand Hummel has designed a black kit for the Denmark team at the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: HummelSport/Instagram

Sports apparel brand Hummel have designed Denmark's World Cup jerseys, while releasing a black kit to protest against Qatar's human rights record ahead of the tournament.

The new red kit is inspired from their Euro 92 success when Denmark won their only major title, but has its logo and details barely visible.

An all black design, which Hummel said signifies the 'colour of mourning', will be their third kit in Qatar, venue for the 2022 World Cup.

In two Instagram posts, Hummel Sport put out a cryptic statement about Qatar's treatment of migrant labourers and stated that the Danish jerseys were a mark of protest about the same.

'While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn't be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,' Hummel Sport posted on Instagram.

'We wish to make a statement about Qatar's human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers that have built the country's World Cup stadiums. #HistoryIsWhatWeDoNow.'

Photograph: HummelSport/Instagram

'With the Danish national team's new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message. They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark's greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.'

'That's why we've toned down all the details for Denmark's new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.'

'We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.'

'We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn't, we want to make a statement. #HistoryIsWhatWeDoNow'

After Denmark, the world's No 10 ranked team, sealed qualification last year for the November 20-December 18 World Cup, the country's football association said it was instituting a series of measures to shine a spotlight on human rights issues in Qatar.

According to Reuters, Denmark is not the only team to be critical of Qatar, which has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.

England's Football Association has said families of migrant workers in Qatar who were injured or killed while constructing the infrastructure for this year's World Cup should be compensated.

Last week, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said FIFA's partners and World Cup sponsors must urge world soccer's governing body and the Qatari government to compensate migrant workers.