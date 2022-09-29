Hello Roger...it's Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli met Roger Federer at the Australian Open in 2019. Photograph: Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia via Getty Images

Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt video for Roger Federer after the latter retired from professional tennis.

In a video shared by ATP Tour, Kohli, who has met Federer twice (2015 and 2019), congratulated the tennis legend on a phenomenal career.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ATP Tour/Twitter

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat with Roger. Photograph: Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia via Getty Images

'Hello Roger, it's a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories,' Virat said in the video.

'I personally had the chance to meet you at the Australian Open, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever.

'That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway.'

'You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time.'

'I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care.'