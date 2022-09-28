FIFA: Sunil Chhetri Is Captain Fantastic

Photograph: Kind courtesy FIFA World Cup/Twitter

Sunil Chhetri's goal scoring prowess has propelled him to stand alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the finest footballers this century.

The 38-year-old Indian soccer skipper is currently the third-highest goal scorer in international football among active players.

Ronaldo tops the list with 117 goals. Chhetri is only six goals behind Messi's 90 goal tally.

This is an astounding accomplishment for a player whose country isn't in Europe or South America.

Chhetri has been leading the national football team for over 10 years. During his distinguished career, he has played 131 games for the Indian squad and netted 84 goals.

FIFA has now created a special series about him in recognition of his glorious career.

The series named Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ and has three episodes.

Chhetri's participation in a series created by the international football's governing body is unique considering he represents a country that has not yet competed in the FIFA World Cup.