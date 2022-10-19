News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kashmir's wheelchair bound hoopster, Ishrat Akhtar will play for India again

Kashmir's wheelchair bound hoopster, Ishrat Akhtar will play for India again

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 19, 2022 19:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

shrat Akhtar (C) with Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

IMAGE: Kashmir's first international wheelchair basketball player Ishrat Akhtar with Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Photograph: ANI Photo

Ishrat Akhtar, Kashmir's first international wheelchair basketball player, has been selected to represent India once again by the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India after a recent camp.

Ishrat hails from North Kashmir's Baramulla district and is also a motivational speaker. The player has accepted physical weakness as a blessing.

 

She is not only Kashmir's first international wheelchair basketball player but is also a torch for many other people. Even before this, Ishrat has represented the country at the international and national levels.

Ishrat said that on August 24, 2016, she had an accident which broke her spine, leaving her permanently disabled and forcing her to spend her life in a wheelchair.

She said "After this accident, I had to face many difficulties," But it was her courage and independence that gave her the opportunity to be included among successful people.

Ishrat said that she never thought that she could represent the country in wheelchair basketball.

"For training, I had to travel from Baramulla to Srinagar every day, due to the lack of infrastructure in Baramulla. I was able to overcome this difficult period only with the full support of my parents. They always encouraged me and never let me lose heart," she added.

On her thoughts on being selected to represent the country again, Ishrat said that she is to represent the country from Jammu and Kashmir and hopes to make her nation proud by winning the competition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
COMMENT
Print this article
Afridi's lethal yorker sends Afghan batter to hospital
Afridi's lethal yorker sends Afghan batter to hospital
Ireland's Campher, Dockrell win the match and praise
Ireland's Campher, Dockrell win the match and praise
PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts
PCB says Pakistan will miss 2023WC if Asia Cup shifts
Kharge's victory is a victory of Congress: Tharoor
Kharge's victory is a victory of Congress: Tharoor
Every Congress worker is equal: New party chief Kharge
Every Congress worker is equal: New party chief Kharge
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll
Why BJP pulled out of Andheri bypoll
Afridi's lethal yorker sends Afghan batter to hospital
Afridi's lethal yorker sends Afghan batter to hospital

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

England's Topley limps entirely out of the T20 WC

England's Topley limps entirely out of the T20 WC

Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner

Pawar, Fadnavis make power-play for MCA over dinner

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances