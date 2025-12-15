'It was a 10/10 day, Leo Messi'

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Sachin Tendulkar couldn't hide his excitement on meeting football legend Lionel Messi on Sunday.

The Wankhede crowd went in to tizzy when India's cricket God and the Argentine football captain came together on stage and exchanged pleasantries and presents.

Messi exchanged a football with Tendulkar, who in turn presented the football icon with a signed jersey.

'Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi,' Tendulkar posted alongside pictures with Messi from the event.

IMAGE: Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are flanked by Harbhajan Singh and his family. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/X

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also expressed delight after meeting Messi in Mumbai on Sunday.

Harbhajan and his family posed for pictures with Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul.

'What a day meeting with one and only G.O.A.T @leomessisite. Thank you Rony Satadaru for making it happen. Great host CCI Mumbai & well done @MumbaiPolice. Great Job done,' Bhaji tweeted on his X account.