Home  » Sports » Fog Delays Messi's Arrival for Delhi Leg of GOAT Tour

Fog Delays Messi's Arrival for Delhi Leg of GOAT Tour

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
December 15, 2025 12:57 IST

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri is gifted a jersey by Argentina great Lionel Messi during the Mumbai leg of the latter's GOAT tour on Sunday

IMAGE: Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri is gifted a jersey by Argentina great Lionel Messi during the Mumbai leg of the latter's GOAT tour on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Argentine football great Lionel Messi's arrival for the final leg of his G.O.A.T Tour to New Delhi has been delayed after his flight was deferred due to inclement weather.

 

Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was to land in the national capital earlier this morning but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions here.

Messi is currently at the Mumbai airport and is expected to leave shortly for the final set of engagements, which includes an appearance at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for a ticketed event.

The World Cup winner regaled fans in Mumbai last evening, posing alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and a bevy of Bollywood stars and politicians. Before Mumbai, he also made similar appearances in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Kolkata leg was marred by chaotic scenes at the stadium as frustrated fans ripped apart seats and stormed the Salt Lake Stadium pitch after failing to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who was surrounded by politicians and officials.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
