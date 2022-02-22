News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Davis Cup: Why India are favourites to trump Denmark

Davis Cup: Why India are favourites to trump Denmark

Source: ANI
February 22, 2022 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anand Amritraj was part of the country's Davis Cup squad that reached the final of the 'World Cup of Tennis' in 1974.

IMAGE: Anand Amritraj was part of the country's Davis Cup squad that reached the final of the 'World Cup of Tennis' in 1974. Photograph: Files

Two-time US Open quarter-finalist and former Indian tennis player Anand Amritraj, believes that India are firm favourites to win their Davis Cup World Group I playoff tie against Denmark on March 4 and 5.

 

But for that to happen, the Indians must exploit the Danish players' weakness on the faster grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC), since the visitors prefer playing on slow hard courts or clay surfaces.

"The fact that we got the opportunity to hold matches on grass will be a massive advantage. Danish players will be used to slow hard courts or clay surfaces, and they will not prefer the faster grass courts one bit. India needs to capitalise on this and prove they are superior grass players. However, it will not be a straightforward task. But I really reckon that we are firm favourites," Amritraj opined.

Anand Amritraj was part of the country's Davis Cup squad that reached the final of the 'World Cup of Tennis' in 1974. The team, however, then refused to take court against South Africa due to its "apartheid policy". The junior Amritraj, brother of legend Vijay Amritraj, was also part of the Davis Cup team that reached the final against Sweden in 1987. Vijay was, incidentally, the captain.

When quizzed about the relevance of the Davis Cup in the current era that celebrates Grand Slam culture so much, Anand said, "Davis Cup is an emotion. It is without a doubt, the World Cup of tennis. Playing for your country is different from playing for individual milestones, and that is a novelty that is hard to come by."

The winner of the two-day rubber will qualify for the World Group I stage that is scheduled to take place later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhawan reunites with son after 2 years
Dhawan reunites with son after 2 years
Carlsen-slayer Praggnanandhaa continues good run
Carlsen-slayer Praggnanandhaa continues good run
Djokovic back with a bang!
Djokovic back with a bang!
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
ICC women's rankings: Deepti, Richa, Meghana move up
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Ukraine Crisis: India On A Safe Wicket
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
Draft policy unlocks govt data for all
UK to hit Russia with 'first barrage' of sanctions
UK to hit Russia with 'first barrage' of sanctions

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

What's Ranveer doing with LeBron?

What's Ranveer doing with LeBron?

Why Pujara and Rahane were DROPPED!

Why Pujara and Rahane were DROPPED!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances