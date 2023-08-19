News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Date and kick-off time of Women's World Cup final

Date and kick-off time of Women's World Cup final

August 19, 2023 20:21 IST
Spain take on England in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday and are favourites to lift the title

IMAGE: Spain take on England in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday and are favourites to lift the title. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup, making it the first to have more than one host nation.

 

WHEN IS THE WORLD CUP FINAL?

The World Cup final will be held on Sunday, August 20. The match will kick off at 1530 IST (1000 GMT, 2000 local time).

WHICH TEAMS ARE IN THE WORLD CUP FINAL?

England and Spain will contest the final. England are European champions having beaten Germany in the final last year at Wembley. It will be the first Women's World Cup final not involving either the United States or Germany.

WHICH STADIUM IS HOSTING THE FINAL?

Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the World Cup final. It is the largest venue being used for the tournament and seats nearly 75,000 spectators.

Built for the Sydney 2000 Olympics with an original capacity of more than 100,000, it also hosted the final of the 2003 men's Rugby World Cup, which England won.

At this tournament, it hosted Australia's opening game against Ireland and matches in each of the knockout rounds, all of sellouts.

WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES TO WIN THE WORLD CUP?

WILLIAM HILL

Spain 5/6

England 5/6

BET365

Spain 4/5

England 19/20

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE SCORES ARE TIED?

If the scores are tied at the end of the 90 minutes of regulation time, an extra 30 minutes are played.

If the scores are still tied after extra time, the title is decided by a penalty shootout. In the first phase of the shootout, each team takes five penalties. If the scores are still tied after that, the shootout goes into sudden death.

FULL LIST OF TEAMS THAT TOOK PART IN THE TOURNAMENT

The World Cup began with 32 teams competing in a group stage, with teams divided into eight groups of four.

* Group A: New Zealand (hosts), Norway, Philippines,Switzerland

* Group B: Australia (hosts), Canada, Nigeria, Ireland

* Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia

* Group D: China, Denmark, England, Haiti

* Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

* Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

* Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

* Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

Source: REUTERS
