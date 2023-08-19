News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » World Athletics: Steeplechaser Sable fails to qualify for final

World Athletics: Steeplechaser Sable fails to qualify for final

Source: PTI
August 19, 2023 16:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Avinash Sable had trained abroad for many months in preparation for the World Athletics Championships

IMAGE: Avinash Sable had trained abroad for many months in preparation for the World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable failed to qualify for the final round of the World Athletics Championships after finishing a disappointing seventh in his heat race in a shocking result in Budapest on Saturday.

 

Sable, who trained abroad for many months on Sports Ministry's funding to prepare for this showpiece, and was exempted from competing in domestic events, clocked 8 minutes and 22.24 seconds to finish seventh in heat number one.

Only the top five finishers in the three heats make it to the final round.

Sable, who holds the national record of 8:11.20, was expected to at least make it to the finals, if not win a medal. His performance is a huge disappointment for the Indian camp.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Women's World Cup: Sweden beat Australia to finish 3rd
Women's World Cup: Sweden beat Australia to finish 3rd
My mother borrowed money to keep me going: Rinku
My mother borrowed money to keep me going: Rinku
'Everyone was waiting to see this Bumrah'
'Everyone was waiting to see this Bumrah'
Golden double for India's archers at World Cup
Golden double for India's archers at World Cup
Why's Rahul Doing A Pooja In Ladakh?
Why's Rahul Doing A Pooja In Ladakh?
MLAs from 4 states reach MP to help BJP win polls
MLAs from 4 states reach MP to help BJP win polls
India men's skeet, air rifle shooters falter at Worlds
India men's skeet, air rifle shooters falter at Worlds

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Paine slams Stokes for ODI retirement U-turn

Paine slams Stokes for ODI retirement U-turn

World Athletics: Spain's Martin wins first gold!

World Athletics: Spain's Martin wins first gold!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances