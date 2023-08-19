ICC unveils Men's ODI Cricket World Cup mascot duo

IMAGE: ICC's ODI World Cup mascot duo unveiled in the presence of the captains of the reigning U19 World Cup Champions, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma, in Gurugram on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday unveiled the mascot duo for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

The mascots were unveiled at an event in Gurugram in India in the presence of the captains of the reigning U19 World Cup Champions, Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma.

The male and female mascots, originating from a distant cricket utopia called Crictoverse, represent distinct traits that stand as symbols of both gender equality and diversity.

With a turbo-powered arm propelling fireballs at lightning speed, the female character’s pinpoint accuracy leaves even the boldest batters in awe. Her unmatched reflexes, fierce flexibility, and fervent determination make her a supercharged fast bowling prowess. Adorned with a belt carrying six power cricket orbs, each strategically prepared for various game-changing tactics, she stands ever-ready to set the game aflame.

The male character exudes an unmistakable blend of sub-zero coolness and high-voltage batting prowess. His every shot, from sneaky finesse to seam-smashing sixes, resonates with an electrifying force that captivates audiences. His electromagnetic bat and versatile shot repertoire amplify the excitement, setting the stage alight and electrifying the crease with every stroke.

They are yet unnamed and fans from around the world will have the chance to contribute to naming the mascots before August 27.

Speaking about the unveiling of the mascots, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted to launch the ICC’s mascot duo ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

"The perpetual characters signify cricket's universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion. With representation of both genders, they epitomize the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world.

In line with the ICC's and cricket's priority to connect with the next generation of cricket fans, these mascots hold the power to engage and entertain children, fostering a lifelong love for the sport beyond ICC events.”

During the lead-up to and at the tournament, the mascot duo will engage with fans in person, through broadcasts, and on digital platforms.

Fans can also purchase exclusive mascot-themed merchandise, both online and at venues.