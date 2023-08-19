News
USA qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup

USA qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup

Source: PTI
August 19, 2023 19:13 IST
The USA Under-19 squad celebrate on qualifying for the Under-19 ODI World Cup, on Saturday 

IMAGE: The USA Under-19 squad celebrate on qualifying for the Under-19 ODI World Cup, on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC

The USA secured a place in the ICC Under-19 ODI World Cup after an impressive performance in the Americas qualifiers, joining the already qualified 15 teams for the event in Sri Lanka next year.

They won five out of six matches to top the four-team qualifiers with 10 points, same as Canada, but topped the standings on better net run-rate (4.84).

They defeated Bermuda to begin their qualifying journey, but a loss to Canada added some intrigue.

 

But the USA bounced back with another win against Bermuda and went on to defeat Argentina twice, including a score of 515 in one game.

In the crucial final match against Canada, rain led it to a 22-over-a-side contest. The USA restricted their opponents to 92/9 before sealing the chase to make the cut.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have automatically qualified as the best-placed Full Member nations from the 2022 edition.

New Zealand, Nepal, Namibia and Scotland from other qualifiers complete the line-up.

Source: PTI
