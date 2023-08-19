News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Malinga returning to Mumbai Indians dugout?

Malinga returning to Mumbai Indians dugout?

Source: PTI
August 19, 2023 19:54 IST
Lasith Malinga had a fruitful career with Mumbai Indians winning five titles overall -- four in IPL (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and the Champions League T20 in 2011.

IMAGE: Lasith Malinga had a fruitful career with Mumbai Indians winning five titles overall -- four in IPL (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and the Champions League T20 in 2011. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Former Sri Lankan pace ace Lasith Malinga is set to return to five-time champions Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024, this time as their fast bowling coach replacing Shane Bond, according to a report on Saturday.

The Kiwi veteran had held that position for the past nine seasons. However, an IPL source confirmed to PTI that Bond's contract with Mumbai is still under review.

"MI's contract with Bond is still not over as yet," the source said.

 

Earlier, ESPNCricinfo had reported that it's also not clear whether Bond would continue as the head coach of MI Emirates in the ILT20 where they finished third this year.

Malinga had a fruitful career with Mumbai Indians winning five titles overall -- four in IPL (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and the Champions League T20 in 2011.

Malinga played 139 matches for Mumbai Indians, taking 195 wickets at an economy rate of 7.12. Out of those, 170 wickets came in the IPL, the joint-sixth-most in the league.

This will mark Malinga's second involvement with Mumbai's support staff, following his mentoring role in 2018.

A year later, Malinga made a comeback to the field, sharing the bowling responsibilities with Jasprit Bumrah as the duo played a key role in their fourth IPL triumph.

Malinga had joined Rajasthan Royals in 2022 as fast bowling coach after his retirement in 2021.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

