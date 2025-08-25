Asian women make history and steal spotlight at US Open

Filipino Eala and Indonesia's Tjen round-off historic day for Southeast Asia with first round wins in their respective matches at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

IMAGE: Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates winning her first round match against Denmark's Clara Tauson. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Alexandra Eala became the first Filipino player to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam in the professional era, as she beat 14th seed Clara Tauson in an opening round upset at the US Open on Sunday.

Eala burst into tears amid raucous support from the Grandstand crowd as she produced a stunning comeback from 5-1 down in the third set to beat the Dane 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (11) after Tauson had twice served for the match.

"It means a lot, I think you could see by my reaction," Eala told reporters.

IMAGE: A tearful Alexandra Eala celebrates with her team on winning her first round match against Denmark's Clara Tauson. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

"Everything just made it so special - from who I was playing to the crowd, it was amazing. I’m so blessed to be the first to do this. I take so much pride in representing my country.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to big moments at Flushing Meadows, having made history in 2022 as the first Filipino to win a junior Grand Slam singles title.

IMAGE: Philippines' Alexandra Eala in action during her first round match against Denmark's Clara Tauson. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Eala will aim to carry her momentum into Wednesday’s second-round match against either Spain's Cristina Bucsa or American qualifier Claire Liu.

"I think the key for my upcoming match is just to come in with the same mentality, same fight," she added.

"Right now I'm just focused on recovering. That was a very tough match, but I think this will help long-term."

The historic day for Southeast Asia was sweetened by Janice Tjen, who became the first Indonesian in 22 years to win a match at a major. Tjen upset 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and will face Britain's Emma Raducanu in the second round.

23-year-old Tjen also became the first player from Indonesia to play singles in a major tournament since Angelique Widjaja at the 2004 US Open.

IMAGE: Indonesia's Janice Tjen will meet Britain's Emma Raducanu in the 2nd round. Photograph: Janice Tjen/Reuters

Tjen recovered after blowing a 3-1 lead in the second set, finishing with a backhand volley to claim the match before dropping to her knees near the net in celebration.

"I feel proud to be able to do this for my country," Tjen said.

"Hopefully like this, by me making appearance here, will inspire more tennis players, like, younger kids to play tennis and also believing that they can be here too."

The Jakarta native played at University of Oregon and Pepperdine University, where she was the NCAA doubles runner-up in 2024.

After graduating with a degree in sociology earlier this year, she weighed whether to try and play professionally.

"I think during my college years I'm always, like, contemplating if I should go for it; should I not. And I think at the end I decided to try it out and the coaches at Pepperdine told me I think you should give it a try, at least for two years,” Tjen said. “So I trust them, and here I am.”

On playing Raducanu in the next round, Tjen said: “...My first thought is just, like, it's going to be a big crowd, I would say, a bigger crowd playing against her. She's a very well-known player and I'm just excited for the opportunity.”

Eala said that succeeding alongside Tjen made her achievement even more meaningful.

"I'm so happy to see the progress of tennis in Southeast Asia in general," she said.

"I've known (Tjen) for a long time, so I'm happy for her. I'm happy that players from this region are coming up and starting to be successful."