Sana to lead as Pak lock in ODI World Cup squad

IMAGE: 23 year old Fatima Sana is all set to lead a young Pakistan squad at the ICC Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Uncapped batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her international debut in the T20Is in Ireland, was on Monday included in the 15-member Pakistan squad to be led by Fatima Sana in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Eyman, a right-handed batter, had impressed in Pakistan's National T20 tournament in May.

Apart from Eyman, six other players -- Natalia Parvaiz (8 ODIs, 24T20Is), Rameen Shamim (8 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (27 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (3 ODIs, 9 T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 15 T20Is) -- are set for their maiden ODI World Cup appearances.

The 21-year-old Aroob, 20-year-old Shawaal and 20-year-old Eyman had featured for Pakistan in the inaugural edition of ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup in 2023.

All-rounder Sana will continue to lead the side, and will be hoping for a successful outing in the global mega-event to be held from September 30 to November 2, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The 23-year-old Sana, who represented Pakistan in the previous edition of the women's World Cup, will be leading the side for the first time in the mega event. She had previously captained the side in the women's World Cup Qualifier held in Lahore earlier this year.

Two changes have been made to the 15-member squad that featured in the ICC Qualifiers. Eyman and Sadaf come into the squad in place of Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who have been named in the five-member non-travelling reserves alongside Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Pakistan qualified for the tournament in April this year.

The side finished in the pole position in the qualifiers, after winning all their games, including victories over West Indies and Bangladesh.

Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Should Pakistan qualify for the October 29 semi-final and the November 2 final, then both the matches will take place in Colombo.

The same squad will also feature in a three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium here from September 16 to 22.

The 15 players alongside five reserves will take part in a 14-day pre-South Africa series camp from Friday.

The players, under the coaching staff led by Muhammad Wasim, will undergo practice sessions as well as 50-over practice matches. South Africa women's cricket team will arrive in Lahore on September 12.

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.

Non-traveling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.