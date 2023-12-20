News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dani Alves to go trial in February in sexual assault case

Dani Alves to go trial in February in sexual assault case

December 20, 2023 20:19 IST
IMAGE: Dani Alves will go on trial in February. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves's trial in Spain on charges of sexual assault has been set for Feb. 5-7, the top court in Catalonia said on Wednesday.

Alves faces charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub last December. He was arrested on Jan. 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona.

 

If found guilty the 40-year-old could face a jail sentence of four to 15 years. He has maintained that he had consensual sex with his accuser.

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a nine-year prison term. He also asked for restraining orders for Alves following the jail term and for him to pay damages worth 150,000 euros ($164,430) to the woman.

Alves is one of the most successful players in football history having won more than 40 trophies in his career for his country and clubs like Barcelona, Sevilla, Juventus and Paris St Germain.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
