News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dani Alves formally indicted for sexual assault

Dani Alves formally indicted for sexual assault

August 02, 2023 19:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Dani Alves was formally indicted on charges of sexual assault in Barcelona. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves was formally indicted on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December, and his lawyer said the player would not slow the process down by appealing against the indictment.

The judge said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who says he had consensual sex with his accuser.

Alves was arrested on Jan. 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona without bail. If found guilty he could face a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

 

"Dani Alves is upset with the narrative of the facts ... he disagrees with it," Alves' lawyer Cristobal Martell told reporters minutes after his client appeared before the Barcelona court.

"He has also said that he will not appeal due to his desire to expedite the judicial process," Martell added.

The prosecution must now submit formal charges to the court, while the defence will present its allegations in writing. After that, a date for the start of a trial will be set.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hussain on Broad's exit: Timing couldn't be more ideal
Hussain on Broad's exit: Timing couldn't be more ideal
'The bus was torn into by bullets'
'The bus was torn into by bullets'
WC PIX: Sweden unstoppable; SA secure knockout spot
WC PIX: Sweden unstoppable; SA secure knockout spot
Indian woman who fell from Singapore cruise ship dies
Indian woman who fell from Singapore cruise ship dies
IndiGo posts record Rs 3,090.6 crore profit in Q1
IndiGo posts record Rs 3,090.6 crore profit in Q1
How can temporary Art 370 become permanent, asks SC
How can temporary Art 370 become permanent, asks SC
Haryana CM seeks more central forces to curb violence
Haryana CM seeks more central forces to curb violence

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Brazil's Alves alters statement in sexual assault case

Brazil's Alves alters statement in sexual assault case

No respite for footballer over sexual assault claim

No respite for footballer over sexual assault claim

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances