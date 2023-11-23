News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Spanish prosecutor seeks nine-year jail term for Alves in sexual assault case

Spanish prosecutor seeks nine-year jail term for Alves in sexual assault case

November 23, 2023 22:41 IST
IMAGE: Set to stand trial on charges of sexual assault, a prosecutor is seeking a prison term for Dani Alves. Photograph: Paul Childs

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a prison term of nine years for former Barcelona and Brazil soccer player Dani Alves who is due to stand trial on charges of sexual assault against a woman in Barcelona last year, a court document showed on Thursday.

Alves, who has been held in prison since his arrest on Jan. 20, allegedly violently assaulted a woman in the bathroom of the VIP area in a Barcelona nightclub early in the morning of Dec. 31, the document said.

 

Alves has said that he had consensual sex with his accuser after initially denying any sexual encounter with her.

The prosecutor also asked for restraining orders for Alves following the jail term and for him to pay damages worth 150,000 euros ($163,605.00) to the woman.

In August, a court in the Barcelona area formally indicted Alves after finding evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player and later decided there was enough evidences to send him to trial. No date has yet been set.

In Spain, a claim of rape is investigated under the general accusation of sexual assault and convictions can lead to prison sentences of between four and 15 years.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
