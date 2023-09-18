News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dada, Didi At Real Madrid Home

Dada, Didi At Real Madrid Home

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 18, 2023 11:52 IST
IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
The iconic stadium is home to La Liga giants Real Madrid. Photographs: ANI
 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid along with La Liga President Javier Tebas.

IMAGE: Mamatadi admires the trophies that Real Madrid, a force in club football, has won over the years.

'Today, I attended the West Bengal session with @LaLiga, Spain organised in partnership with WBIDC and ICC. President Javier Tebas and I had an enriching discussion about the development of football in Bengal', Mamatadi tweeted.

'The session was attended by @SGanguly99 as well as representatives from Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. Bengal's football future looks bright!' she added.

Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma is La Liga's brand ambassador in India.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
