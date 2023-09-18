Dada, Didi At Real Madrid Home

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid along with La Liga President Javier Tebas.
'Today, I attended the West Bengal session with @LaLiga, Spain organised in partnership with WBIDC and ICC. President Javier Tebas and I had an enriching discussion about the development of football in Bengal', Mamatadi tweeted.
'The session was attended by @SGanguly99 as well as representatives from Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. Bengal's football future looks bright!' she added.
Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma is La Liga's brand ambassador in India.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com