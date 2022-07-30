News
CWG: Ghanaian Boxer Samed suspended over failed drug test

July 30, 2022 10:54 IST
IMAGE: Ghanaian boxer Shakul Samed's A sample was found to contain the banned diuretic and masking agent Furosemide, the Commonwealth Games Federation said. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

Ghanaian boxer Shakul Samed has been suspended from the Commonwealth Games after testing positive for a banned substance at the competition in Birmingham, officials said on Friday.

 

Samed's A sample was found to contain the banned diuretic and masking agent Furosemide, the Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement.

"He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect," the statement said.

"He will now have the opportunity to provide further information, including requesting analysis of his B sample, before any charge is issued."

Samed could not be reached for comment and the Ghana Boxing Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The light-heavyweight boxer was scheduled to face Luc Jean Rosalba on Friday but did not show up for the weigh in.

Samed, who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is the first athlete to fail a drug test at the Birmingham Games, which began on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
