CWG 2022: How India fared on Wednesday, August 3

IMAGE: India's Tulika Maan celebrates victory over Australia's Sydnee Andrews in the women's +78Kg semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

India won a silver medal in judo at the ongoing Commonwealth Games through Tulika Maan, who went down to Scotland’s Sarah Adlington courtesy an Ippon, in the women’s 78kg+ final in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old from Delhi, who won two fights earlier in the day to make it to the final, led for most of the bout before Adlington pulled off a decisive move, an Ippon, to win gold.

The silver is India’s third medal from judo at the Games. Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar won silver and bronze in the 48 and 60kg events respectively earlier.

There was joy from the squash courts too as India’s number one player Saurav Ghosal won bronze in the men’s singles, beating former world No. 1 James Willstrop of England 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in the third-fourth decider.

In doing so, the 35-year-old seasoned pro became the first Indian winner of a singles medal in squash at the Games.

Also making history on the day was Tejaswin Shankar, who took bronze in the men’s High Jump with a clearance at 2.22 metres.

Here’s a summary of Indian athletes' performance on Day 6 of the Games.

Athletics:

Men’s: Tejaswin Shankar won bronze in the men’s High Jump with a clearance of 2.22 metres. The 23-year-old was unable to soar over 2.25 metres in two attempts. He then went for 2.28 metres in his third and final attempt in a bid to win a silver but failed.

Women’s: Manpreet Kaur finished 12th and at the bottom in Shot Put with a disappointing, best throw of 15.59 metres.

In Para Athletics, Devender Gahlot and Devendra Kumar placed fifth and seventh in the finals of the F 42 – 44/61 – 64 men’s Discuss Throw.

Boxing:

Women:

Nitu Ganghas beat Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the 48kg quarter-finals and assured India its first boxing medal at the ongoing Games.

Nikhat Zahreen, the reigning World champion, scored a unanimous 5-0 verdict over Helen Jones of Wales in the 48-50 kg light-flyweight quarter-finals.

Lovlina Borgohain lost to last edition's silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales by a split decision (2-3) in the 66-70 kg light-middleweight quarter-finals.

Men:

Mohammed Hussamudin beat Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia 4-1 to advance to the men's 57kg semi-finals.

Ashish Kumar (80kg) went down to England's Aaron Bowen 1-4.

Cricket:

Women's T20: India beat Barbados by four wickets.

India posted 162 for 4 on the back of a fine unbeaten half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues (56 not out off 46 balls) and a 26-ball 43 from opener Shafali Verma. They then restricted Barbados to 62 for 8 in 20 overs, Renuka Singh bagging four wickets for 10 runs.

Hockey:

Women's: India beat Canada 3-2 in a must-win Pool A match to qualify for the semi-finals.

Men's: India trounced Canada 8-0 in their third match. The resounding victory took India to the top of Pool B, ahead of England. They play Wales in their final group match on Thursday.

Judo:

Women’s: Tulika Maan came up short against Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final and settled for a silver medal in the 78kg category.

Tulika had beaten Tracy Durhone of Mauritius in her opening bout before getting the better of New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews in the semi-finals.

Men's: Deepak Deswal went down to Fiji's Tevita Takawaya in the 100kg Repechage event.

Lawn Bowls:

Men's singles: Mridul Borgohain won both his matches. He first humbled Chris Locke of the Falkland Islands 21-5 in his second-round match and then beat Scotland's Iain McLean 21-19.

Women's Pair: Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia won one and drew another. They defeated Hina Rereiti and Olivia Buckingham of Niue 23-6 but tied their Round 3 match against South Africa 16-16.

Men's Four: The team, comprising Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip), defeated Cook Islands 20-10 in Round 2 for their second win.

Women's Triple: The team of Tania Choudhary (lead), Pinki (second) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) defeated Niue 28-7 in the third round after losing to New Zealand and England.

Squash:

Men’s singles: Saurav Ghosal won bronze, India's first-ever singles medal in squash, at the Commonwealth Games. He beat England's James Willstrop 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in the bronze medal play-off.

Ghosal lost to New Zealand's Paul Coll in the semi-finals 9-11, 4-11-4, 1-11.

Mixed doubles: The pair of veteran Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu progressed to the pre-quarter-finals. They beat Sri Lanka's Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11, 11-4, 11-3.

Sunayna Kuruvilla had defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the singles plate final 11-7, 13-11, 11-2.

Weightlifting:

Men's 109 kg: Lovepreet Singh won bronze with a personal best of 355 kg, including a new National record of 192 kg in clean and jerk. He improved from 157kg to 163kg in his final attempt of snatch to be placed joint-second with Canada’s Pierre-Alexandre Bessette. However, the intense competition got the better of him in the clean and jerk and he dropped to third.

Women's 87kg: Purnima Pandey finished a disappointing sixth. She made just two lifts, the bare minimum required to register a total, for an aggregate of 228kg (103kg+ 125kg).

In her last two clean and jerk attempts of 133kg, the barbell slipped out of her hands before she completed 'clean'.

Men's 109 kg: Gurdeep Singh rounded off India's weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg. He had a best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for a podium finish and India's first-ever medal in the heavyweight category.