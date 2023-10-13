News
Cricket approved for LA 2028 Olympics!

October 13, 2023 16:24 IST
IMAGE: IOC approved the inclusion of cricket at the LA 2028 Olympics. Photograph:  Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Five sports, including cricket and flag football, proposed for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics were approved by the International Olympic Committee executive board on Friday, leaving them with one last hurdle to seal their Olympic spots.

Organisers of the LA 2028 Games said this week they wanted cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball added to the event.

 

Each host city, under IOC rules approved a few years ago, can request the inclusion of several sports for their edition of the Games.

"These proposals have been accepted as a package by the IOC Executive Board," IOC President Thomas Bach told a press conference at the end of the executive board meeting.

The IOC session, starting on Sunday, will now have to rubberstamp the board's recommendation.

Cricket, which enjoys a massive appeal in India and a quickly growing global audience, is set for an Olympic return after appearing once at the 1900 Games.

While all five sports' inclusion is only for one edition of the Games, they are banking on the boost provided by Olympic participation to spur growth as they look to remain an attractive Olympic product going into the next four-year cycle.

Flag football is a non-contact format of American football played by teams of five.

Baseball was featured in several previous Games. It was added to the 2020 Tokyo program after being left off in 2012 and 2016, but it will not be a part of the Paris Games.

Softball, the female counterpart to baseball, has appeared at five previous editions of the Summer Games and was also left off the Paris agenda.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
De Kock finds peak form at World Cup!
REWIND: India's 7-0 record vs Pakistan in World Cup!
Emotions run high as India take on Pakistan
Markets fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
Groww topples Zerodha to become 'largest broker'
De Kock finds peak form at World Cup!
Dhak Dhak Review
