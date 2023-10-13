News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » De Kock finds peak form at World Cup!

De Kock finds peak form at World Cup!

October 13, 2023 16:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock struck 100 from 84 balls against Sri Lanka in their opener and followed that up with 109 from 106 vs Australia on Thursday to help South Africa to two thumping wins in the World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Quinton de Kock will retire from the 50-overs format after the Cricket World Cup but he looks to be going out at the peak of his powers after back-to-back centuries in India fuelled belief that South Africa can be trophy contenders.

 

The wicketkeeper-batsman struck 100 from 84 balls against Sri Lanka in their opener and followed that up with 109 from 106 versus Australia on Thursday to help his side to two thumping wins at the start of a campaign where many had written them off.

"It was a great win for the boys, we assessed conditions well and played accordingly, stuck to our strengths and came out on top," De Kock said.

"They (the Australian bowlers) were potent up front, so we assessed our scoring options. We are pretty pleased with ourselves, but we are only two games in and anything can happen."

The 30-year-old retired from test cricket two years ago and will bow out of ODIs next month to focus on the lucrative global Twenty20 circuits, a format where he will remain eligible for South Africa with a T20 World Cup looming next year.

"I find it quite tiring," he said of ODI cricket this week.

"I think I'm pretty much the same whether retired or not retired. It's just a matter of working on one or two things and going out there and getting it done."

De Kock, who has scored 19 centuries in 147 ODI innings, said there was no secret behind his last two at the World Cup.

"I've just been working on one or two things in the Australian series (last month in South Africa) and now here in our preparations," he added.

South Africa will face the Netherlands in their third match at the World Cup in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Record Start To World Cup 2023!
Record Start To World Cup 2023!
World Cup 2023: What's going wrong for Australia?
World Cup 2023: What's going wrong for Australia?
Did DRS Mess Australia Up?
Did DRS Mess Australia Up?
Markets fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
Markets fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
Cricket approved for LA 2028 Olympics!
Cricket approved for LA 2028 Olympics!
Groww topples Zerodha to become 'largest broker'
Groww topples Zerodha to become 'largest broker'
Dhak Dhak Review
Dhak Dhak Review

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

REWIND: India's 7-0 record vs Pakistan in World Cup!

REWIND: India's 7-0 record vs Pakistan in World Cup!

Emotions run high as India take on Pakistan

Emotions run high as India take on Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances