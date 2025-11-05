HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Chhetri left out of India squad for Bangladesh clash

Chhetri left out of India squad for Bangladesh clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 05, 2025 17:18 IST

x

Sunil Chhetri

IMAGE: It is not known if Sunil Chhetri's name will be included later. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

Indian football team head coach Khalid Jamil on Wednesday announced 23 probables for the inconsequential Asian Cup qualifiers match against Bangladesh and talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri's name is missing from the list.

The game is scheduled to be held in Dhaka on November 18.

India are already out of contention for a berth in the main tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027 after losing their previous match against Singapore (1-2) in Margao last month.

 

It is learnt that more players would most probably be added later on for the national camp starting in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Usually, 23 players make up the final squad for any tournament.

It is not known if Chhetri's name will be included later and his exclusion it's not a surprise since he had come out of retirement to help India qualify for Asian Cup, which has not happened.

The Indian team will travel to Dhaka on November 15. The FIFA international window is from November 10-18.

Among the probables, Mohammed Sanan, who was called up to the U23 squad earlier this week, will join the senior team instead.

Super Cup knock-out stage likely after Nov 26

The semifinals of the Super Cup are unlikely to be held before November 26 as FC Goa plays Al Zawraa SC of Iraq in Baghdad in their AFC Champions League Two group match on that date.

"FC Goa are in Super Cup semifinals and they also play their ACL 2 match in Iraq on November 26. They have to reach Iraq a few days before November 26. The Indian team plays Bangladesh on November 18.

"So, it is impossible to hold Super Cup semifinals before November 26," said an AIFF source.

He said the AIFF had announced only the schedule of the group stage of the Super Cup -- which ends on November 6 -- but not the dates of knock-out stage.

The probables:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ronaldo says goodbye is coming 'soon'
Ronaldo says goodbye is coming 'soon'
How 'Minister of Happiness' Jabeur battled depression
How 'Minister of Happiness' Jabeur battled depression
'Once a King, always a King'
'Once a King, always a King'
'India are obviously No 1 for a reason!'
'India are obviously No 1 for a reason!'
'Uncontrollable': Why Arshdeep Keeps Getting Dropped!
'Uncontrollable': Why Arshdeep Keeps Getting Dropped!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

India's Startup Stars 2025: Zepto Rules

VIDEOS

Zohran Mamdani quotes Jawaharlal Nehrus Tryst with Destiny as he clinches NYC mayoral victory4:20

Zohran Mamdani quotes Jawaharlal Nehrus Tryst with...

Wanted to build homes for poor on freed Mafia land CM Yogi on inaugurating 72 houses in Lucknow3:03

Wanted to build homes for poor on freed Mafia land CM...

Flock of rare black-headed Ibis birds sighted in salt pan regions of Thoothukudi district0:50

Flock of rare black-headed Ibis birds sighted in salt pan...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO