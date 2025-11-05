HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How 'Minister of Happiness' Jabeur battled depression

How 'Minister of Happiness' Jabeur battled depression

November 05, 2025 17:02 IST

'My body was screaming for help for a long time. I haven't listened. I think I had depression without even knowing and people call me the Minister of Happiness.'

Ons Jabeur

IMAGE: Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, has struggled with her form in recent months, failing to get past the third round of a major this year. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur said she was putting herself first for a change and would take control of her schedule after becoming depressed during a punishing run on tour.

The men's and women's circuits have come under scrutiny recently due to their packed calendars, with a host of players including Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa cutting their seasons short.

Three-times Grand Slam runner-up Jabeur, who has been dubbed the 'Minister of Happiness' for her jovial personality, took a break from competitive tennis in July to focus on her health.

"The schedule is killing everyone," she told Sky Sports.

"I hope the tennis community will listen to us and lower some of the tournaments. It's piling up, for example, Doha and Dubai.

"I want to play there, but two WTA 1000 tournaments in a row? It's too much. I feel they want to add more. Also two-week WTA 1000 tournaments. I don't know whose idea it was ... none of the players like it."

The WTA has previously said athlete welfare is its top priority and it listened to views on the calendar, both through the players' council and their representatives on the WTA board, to improve the structure in 2024 and boost compensation.

Top players are obliged to compete in all four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments and six WTA 500 events under WTA rules, with the punishment for missing them ranking points penalties.

 

"I'm done letting the schedule dictate what I should do and what I shouldn't do," Jabeur added.

"I suffered a lot, mentally more than physically. But my body was screaming for help for a long time. I haven't listened. I think I had depression without even knowing and people call me the 'Minister of Happiness'.

"I was sad for a long time. I'm putting myself first. That's a huge step."

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
