Home  » Sports » Ronaldo says goodbye is coming 'soon'

Ronaldo says goodbye is coming 'soon'

November 05, 2025 16:08 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer with 952 goals for club and country combined. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo said he will retire "soon" and while he admits it will be difficult to bring his glittering career to an end the 40-year-old has been planning for his post-football life for some time.

The Al Nassr striker is the all-time leading goalscorer with 952 goals for club and country combined and said last month he is targeting 1,000 goals before quitting the game.

"Soon," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said when he was asked when he would hang up his boots.

"I think I will be prepared. It will be very, very difficult," he said on Piers Morgan's Uncensored in an interview published on Tuesday.

 

"But, I have prepared my future since 25, 26, 27-years-old. I think I will be capable to support that pressure. Nothing will compare to the adrenaline you have to scoring a goal in football.

"But everything has a beginning and everything has an end. I'm going to have more time for myself, for my family, to raise my kids."

The former Manchester United forward says he still follows their results, despite bringing an unhappy second spell at the club to an end three years ago.

United endured their worst top-flight finish last season since they were relegated in 1973–74, coming 15th.

"I'm sad, because the club is one of the most important clubs in the world and a club that I still have in my heart," Ronaldo said.

"They don't have a structure. I hope that changes in the present and future, because the potential of the club is amazing.

"They are not on a good path. And it's not only about the coach and players, in my opinion... He (manager Ruben Amorim) is doing his best. What are you going to do? Miracles are impossible."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
