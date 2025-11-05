HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Once a King, always a King'

November 05, 2025 15:03 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Cricket world unites to celebrate Virat Kohli at 37. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

As Virat Kohli turned 37 on November 5, 2025, Yuvraj Singh led the flood of birthday wishes pouring in from across the cricketing world. Sharing a series of old photos featuring the two together, Yuvraj penned a message that instantly struck a chord with fans everywhere.

‘Once a King, always a King. Happy birthday @imVkohli. Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed!’

The post captured the admiration and enduring camaraderie between two of India’s most beloved cricketers — and, for many, summed up Kohli’s place in the sport’s modern era.

 

Social media was soon flooded with similar tributes from former teammates, current stars, and a generation of players who grew up idolising Kohli.

Virat Kohli

Among them was Kuldeep Yadav, who called Kohli ‘a true inspiration for young cricketers.’ Praising the former India captain’s intensity, discipline, and fitness standards, Kuldeep wrote that sharing the field with him has helped shape his own game- both as a player and as a person.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra added his voice, saying that Indian cricket still has “many more memorable innings” to look forward to from Kohli, while Suresh Raina hailed him as “a true legend,” wishing him happiness and continued success in the years ahead.

Kohli@37: The staggering stats of India's run king
How Kohli Redefined Cricket Fitness!
'Do You Think Kohli Will Retire After 0 And 0?'
'Form is just a word for Virat Kohli'
Ashwin On How Kohli Can Get His Form Back
