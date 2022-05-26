News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chessable Masters final: Liren seizes advantage against Praggnanandhaa

Chessable Masters final: Liren seizes advantage against Praggnanandhaa

Source: PTI
May 26, 2022 11:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa, who lost the opening game of the all-Asian final, bounced back strongly to level the first match when he won game two.

IMAGE: The 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa, who lost the opening game of the all-Asian final, bounced back strongly to level the first match when he won game two. Photograph: International Chess Federation/Twitter

Chinese World No.2 Ding Liren seized the advantage against India's teenaged Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa in the final of Meltwater Champions Chess Tour Chessable Masters online tournament, taking a 2.5-1.5 lead after the opening day of the match early on Thursday.

 

The 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, who lost the opening game of the all-Asian final, bounced back strongly to level the first match when he won game two.

Liren then showed why he is rated so highly by taking the lead, outwitting his young Indian opponent, who had on Wednesday appeared for his standard XI examination, in the third game.

The fourth game saw the two players sign peace in 39 moves as Liren took a one- point advantage into day two of the summit clash.

The second day of the final will also feature four games and the tie-break if required.

Praggnanandhaa has been in good form during the tournament and had created a flutter in the preliminary phase by beating World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the sixth round. He had finished fourth in the preliminaries behind Anish Giri, Carlsen and Liren.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Djokovic keeps title defence on track, Zverev survives
Djokovic keeps title defence on track, Zverev survives
PIX: Virat Looks To The Heavens
PIX: Virat Looks To The Heavens
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
Why Saville won't go back the country of her birth
India's Sreeshankar claims long jump gold in Greece
India's Sreeshankar claims long jump gold in Greece
INSIDE Karan Johar's FUN Birthday Party!
INSIDE Karan Johar's FUN Birthday Party!
P C George sent to 14-day custody in hate speech case
P C George sent to 14-day custody in hate speech case
Another Maharashtra minister Anil Parab faces ED probe
Another Maharashtra minister Anil Parab faces ED probe

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

After Horror IPL, Ro's Maldives Break

After Horror IPL, Ro's Maldives Break

French Open PIX: Nadal sails through, Alcaraz surives

French Open PIX: Nadal sails through, Alcaraz surives

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances