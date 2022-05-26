After Horror IPL, Ro's Maldives Break

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable IPL 2022. After two months in the bio-bubble, MI Skipper Rohit Sharma headed to the Maldives during his off-time after his side exited the IPL.

Hopefully, the vacation with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira will help rejuvenate Ro who had a torrid time in IPL 2022, both as captain and batsman.

'This is all I need for the next few days...' Rohit noted as he shared photographs from the Maldives.

The Team India skipper has been rested for the T20I series against South Africa along with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Rohit and the others will join up with the Indian team before India's one-off Test against England in July.