News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » After Horror IPL, Ro's Maldives Break

After Horror IPL, Ro's Maldives Break

By Rediff Cricket
May 26, 2022 08:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable IPL 2022. After two months in the bio-bubble, MI Skipper Rohit Sharma headed to the Maldives during his off-time after his side exited the IPL.

Hopefully, the vacation with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira will help rejuvenate Ro who had a torrid time in IPL 2022, both as captain and batsman.

 

Rohit Sharma

'This is all I need for the next few days...' Rohit noted as he shared photographs from the Maldives.

The Team India skipper has been rested for the T20I series against South Africa along with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Rohit and the others will join up with the Indian team before India's one-off Test against England in July.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
What was Rajat Patidar up to after IPL 2021?
What was Rajat Patidar up to after IPL 2021?
'Patidar's hundred is one of the best I have seen'
'Patidar's hundred is one of the best I have seen'
What BCCI chief Ganguly said on Rohit, Kohli's form...
What BCCI chief Ganguly said on Rohit, Kohli's form...
RCB vs LSG: Top Performer: Rajat Patidar
RCB vs LSG: Top Performer: Rajat Patidar
What was Rajat Patidar up to after IPL 2021?
What was Rajat Patidar up to after IPL 2021?
Treat sex workers with dignity, not to abuse them: SC
Treat sex workers with dignity, not to abuse them: SC
'Patidar's hundred is one of the best I have seen'
'Patidar's hundred is one of the best I have seen'

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL 2022: Hardik To Lead This Dream XI

IPL 2022: Hardik To Lead This Dream XI

SEE: Umran Malik Gets Surprise Visitors

SEE: Umran Malik Gets Surprise Visitors

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances