French Open: Raducanu, Sakkari shocked in Round Two

IMAGE: Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts after losing her second round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich . Photograph: Yves Herman

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the French Open in the second round on Wednesday, losing 3-6 6-1 6-1 to inspired Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The 12th seeded Briton, who had to dig deep in her opening match to come from a set down to beat Czech qualifier Linda Noskova, faded badly after a strong start as her inexperience on clay was exposed by her opponent.

"I still have got quite a long way to go on this surface," Raducanu, who played her first pro match on clay as recently as last month, told reporters.

"I had a good first experience on clay and definitely can improve a lot more than I play right now."

"It just takes a lot more to win the point on this surface. For the clay season I had no expectations. I put myself in four tournaments in a row thinking I will lose in the first round. I won a few matches in each."

She was initially surprised by world number 47 Sasnovich's attacking power.

Sasnovich was hitting the ball early, moving the Briton across the court before 19-year-old Raducanu responded in kind with some aggressive hitting.

After dragging her opponent wide of the court she earned a key break to lead 4-2 and bagged the opening set when she fired a superb cross court winner.

Undaunted, Sasnovich raised her game in the second set to race into a 4-0 lead with a mixture of power and craft.

The Belarusian, who had never gone past the second round in Paris, bagged the second with yet another break and then fought off multiple break points early in the deciding set before taking control, breaking for 3-1 when Raducanu sent a wild forehand five metres over the baseline.

Raducanu, who had been struggling with a back injury in recent weeks, could do nothing to turn the tide.

A dominant Sasnovich put her out of her misery with a sizzling backhand down the line on her first match point after two hours.

Despite the defeat, Raducanu said she would take plenty from it.

"Before I would let the losses affect me more than right now," she said. "Now I look at everything as a lesson and know exactly where I went wrong and where I can improve.

"I definitely look at these matches as a way to improve my own game. I am playing good tennis, training well.

"It might not show straight away. There is a little time lag between when they will actually produce results, you know, on a live situation."

Road opens up for Swiatek as Sakkari loses in Round Two

IMAGE: Greece's Maria Sakkari in action during her second round match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova. Photograph: Yves Herman

Another obstacle on top seed Iga Swiatek's path to a second French Open title was removed on Wednesday as fourth seed Maria Sakkari was knocked out 7-6(5) 7-6(4) by Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round at Roland Garros.

Sakkari, a semi-finalist here last year, never found her groove on Court Suzanne Lenglen as her opponent, who reached the last four at the Australian Open last year, set up a meeting with American Amanda Anisimova.

The Greek is the latest casualty among the top seeds after Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (6) and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (2) were knocked out in the first round.

World number one and red hot favourite Swiatek and third seed Paula Badosa are the only two players from the top six left in the women's draw.

"It's very special. It was a big fight it was a big test for me, a challenge and I'm happy I won in two sets," said Muchova, whose last 12 months have been hampered by injuries.

Sakkari, who had showed weaknesses in the first round against French hope Clara Burel, was outplayed initially and fell 5-2 down.

Facing two set points at 40-15, she briefly found her range and her opponent got tight, allowing the Greek to reduce the arrears. Serving for the set, Muchova then double faulted twice as things went back on serve.

Muchova wasted two more set points at 6-5 but she finally bagged the opener with a backhand winner in a tight tiebreak.

Sakkari dug deep in the second set to recover a break of serve for 4-4 and then saved break points with some powerful groundstrokes as the match headed into a second tiebreak.

Muchova opened a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak but got tight again, allowing her opponent to level for 4-4.

She regained her poise, however, and wrapped up the win with a forehand winner.