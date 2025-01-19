HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Chennaiyin FC bolster defence with new signing

Chennaiyin FC bolster defence with new signing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2025 16:43 IST

x

India defender Pritam Kotal joins the Marina Machans

Pritam Kotal at a training session with Chennaiyin FC on Sunday

IMAGE: Pritam Kotal at a training session with Chennaiyin FC on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chennaiyin FC/X

India defender Pritam Kotal on Sunday joined Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC, on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 31-year-old Kotal made the move from Kerala Blasters FC.

Kotal, who played 14 matches in the last one-and-a-half-years at Kerala Blasters, has already attended a few training sessions with Chennaiyin FC.

'The club is delighted to announce the signing of Pritam Kotal n a two-and-a-half-year deal. The defender has already hit the ground running, joining the squad for training earlier today,' Chennaiyin FC posted on X.

 

Kotal, who has more than 50 caps for India, has been a regular feature in the ISL for the last decade.

Kotal began his youth career with Chirag United before moving to the I-League and eventually to ISL.

The West Bengal player has captained Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the past, leading them to eight consecutive wins in Kolkata derby. He has also been a member of the ISL winning sides in 2016 and 2019-20.

The move will strengthen the defence line of the Marina Machans.

With the Indian team, Kotal won the 2016 South Asian Football Championship and was also a member of the sides that won the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. He received the AIFF Player of the Year award in 2015.

"The coach explained he really wanted me in his team, so when I got the offer, I had no doubts about joining. This is a very good team that plays well. My goal from hereon would be to try and win every match and go to the playoffs," Kotal said.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said, "He's a player who has played at the highest level and represented India over 50 times. He has been a champion in the league and has great leadership qualities to go with his footballing ability."

"He is very driven. I spoke to him at length, he wants to come into the club, help the younger players, and obviously show how good a player he is."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

TikTok ban throws Gauff's routine into disarray
TikTok ban throws Gauff's routine into disarray
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka, Gauff through to last 8
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka, Gauff through to last 8
PIX: Zverev drops set, but joins Alcaraz in quarters
PIX: Zverev drops set, but joins Alcaraz in quarters
Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct
Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct
Tesfay, Chepkemoi crowned Mumbai Marathon champs
Tesfay, Chepkemoi crowned Mumbai Marathon champs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Tallest Indian Buildings

webstory image 2

In Mumbai for Coldplay? 5 Places To Shop

webstory image 3

8 Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Needs!

VIDEOS

Mumbai Police arrest Saif Ali Khan's attacker from Thane2:39

Mumbai Police arrest Saif Ali Khan's attacker from Thane

Trump arrives in Washington for inaugural celebrations to mark his return to power3:26

Trump arrives in Washington for inaugural celebrations to...

Italian women delegation stuns CM Yogi with 'Shiv Tandava Stotram'2:54

Italian women delegation stuns CM Yogi with 'Shiv Tandava...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD