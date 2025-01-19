HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Alcaraz makes quarters after Draper retires

PIX: Alcaraz makes quarters after Draper retires

1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2025 12:51 IST

x

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz applauds as Britain's Jack Draper walks off the court after retiring from his fourth round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz applauds as Britain's Jack Draper walks off the court after retiring from his fourth round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz reached his second Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday when his opponent Jack Draper retired injured when trailing 7-5, 6-1.

Spaniard Alcaraz was well on top in the afternoon match at Rod Laver Arena against the Briton, who took a lengthy time-out between the sets.

 

Carlos Alcaraz stretches fully to make return against Jack Draper.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz stretches fully to make return against Jack Draper. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The four-times Grand Slam champion will meet the winner of Novak Djokovic and Jiri Lehecka, who play in the evening session.

"This is not the way that I want to get through to the next round. I'm just happy to play another quarter-final here in Australia," Alcaraz said on court.

"But really sorry for Jack. He doesn't deserve to get injured. He couldn't prepare the start of the season well."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka, Gauff through to last 8
Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka, Gauff through to last 8
Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct
Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct
Bopanna-Shuai in Aus Open mixed doubles quarters
Bopanna-Shuai in Aus Open mixed doubles quarters
EPL PIX: Nunez rescues Liverpool; Arsenal slip-up
EPL PIX: Nunez rescues Liverpool; Arsenal slip-up
India Open: Satwik-Chirag's campaign ends in semis
India Open: Satwik-Chirag's campaign ends in semis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

In Mumbai for Coldplay? 5 Places To Shop

webstory image 2

8 Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Needs!

webstory image 3

5 Quick + Easy Beetroot Recipes

VIDEOS

'Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi': Mumbai Police4:45

'Saif attacker is a Bangladeshi': Mumbai Police

US: Flags to be flown full mast on Trump's swearing-in0:56

US: Flags to be flown full mast on Trump's swearing-in

Mumbai Police arrest Saif Ali Khan's attacker from Thane2:39

Mumbai Police arrest Saif Ali Khan's attacker from Thane

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD