Chaubey fires back at Bhutia, slams 'vested interests'

IMAGE: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey alleged that the football academies run by Bhaichung Bhutia serve only his private and commercial interests. Photograph: ANI Photo

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey on Friday accused Bhaichung Bhutia of running "commercial" academies for his "vested interest", allegations that were dismissed by the former national team captain as "baseless".

Chaubey's accusation was in response to Bhutia's call for his resignation as AIFF chief following India's shock loss to Hong Kong in an AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match on Tuesday. Bhutia had said that Chaubey has "destroyed" Indian football.

Addressing a press conference three days after India's loss, which has jeopardised the team's chances of qualifying for the continental showpiece, Chaubey launched a scathing attack against the former skipper.

"He runs a commercial football school named after him, 20 of them in various cities. The players in this football schools pay or are charged Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,00,000 -- Rs 1,000 monthly, may be Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000," Chaubey said when asked about Bhutia's comments on him after India's 0-1 defeat.

Chaubey was referring to the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), which has several academies across the country.

"They (academies) are taking undue advantage by playing with the emotion of the families, emotion of the people who are thinking the man has achieved at the highest level of Indian football and if I can be a part of his academy, I can also make life as a football player. These academies serve only private, commercial interests," the AIFF president said.

"His football school lost 0-31 to Minerva Academy in March this year (in U-17 league), lost 1-17 against Sudeva FC Academy, 0-11 to a Bengaluru club, 0-10 to Kickstart FC.

"There are several other academies he is associated as an advisor, consultant and takes Rs 1.5 to 3 crore (Rs 15-30 million) and those academy MDs have said that he has never turned up."

Bhutia dismissed the allegations and said Chaubey has no knowledge of how academies are run and insisted that he had established his football schools by his own "hard-earned" money.

"He (Chaubey) is a clueless man and he is making baseless allegations. He does not know anything about football academies. I have established my football schools 14 years back with my hard-earned money. There was no financial support from the states, centre as well as corporates," Bhutia told PTI from Sikkim.

"In the last two years some sponsors have come forward to support the children. I have more than 6,000 children playing everyday in my schools across the country. The AIFF even can't do this.

"Who is going to pay for the 150 qualified coaches in my schools and the grounds they are using? Nobody is supporting me financially. I have to take fees. But I don't know where from he is quoting Rs 10,000 per month per child, we don't charge that much."

Bhutia said Chaubey was giving results of his academy based in Delhi, which is not among the best.

"Our schools in other parts of the country have done very well. We have players who are playing in IWL, Shillong team is in Subroto Cup. By the way, Sandesh Jhingan was brought to United Sikkim formed by me when he was 17, and he is now India captain."

Bhutia also said he is not involved with any other football academy.

"Chaubey is misusing his position as the AIFF president for political gains, to win elections. He is the first AIFF president against whom allegations of corruption are made," Bhutia added.

Chaubey, on his part, said he has faced enough allegations against him from a "coterie of three or four people".

"They have either lost election against my team or some of them were part of the AIFF and some are not. Chair (AIFF president) cannot speak below dignity to respond to anyone's allegations," he said at the press conference that lasted nearly two hours.

"I have been alleged personally, my family has been alleged badly. Since we are living in a social media age, anything and everything can be said and maligned. I only speak with facts and figures."

Chaubey also mentioned that Bhutia took a salary of Rs 1,50,000 per month after he was appointed advisor by the then AIFF president Praful Patel in 2017.

"He (Bhutia) was also advisor to AIFF and the president, appointed in March 2017 with a remuneration of professional fee of 1,50,000 lakh per month and other perks like flight tickets to be provided by the AIFF.

"He must have advised something to the AIFF and we are in a position to evaluate his suggestion, expert advice. He is also currently executive committee member. He was there to challenge the corruption and stop it.

"Everyone has a right to speak and everything is minutised. All the minutes are available."