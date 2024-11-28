PIX: Liverpool record historic win over Real; PSV script dramatic win

IMAGES from the UEFA Champions League matches played on Wednesday

IMAGE: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate after scoring their second goal against Real Madrid at Anfield, Liverpool. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Liverpool regained top spot in the Champions League table and registered a first victory over Real Madrid in 15 years on Wednesday with a dominant 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo.

Such was The Reds' superiority that they could afford the luxury of a rare Mohamed Salah penalty miss in between goals as they claimed a fifth win from five games to sit two points clear at the head of the new-look league format.

On a miserable night for the Spaniards, now 24th in the 36-team competition, Kylian Mbappe was well-shackled and also missed a penalty that would have drawn Real level against the run of play in the second half.

With Liverpool dominating possession and chances against the Champions League holders, Mac Allister struck the opener in the 52nd minute after a neat one-two with Conor Bradley in front of a delirious Kop end at Anfield.

Gakpo sealed the game in the 76th minute with a header past Thibaut Courtois from an Andy Robertson cross.

"When you play against teams like Real Madrid, it’s always nice to score, but the most important thing is that we won it, and I think in a really good way," Mac Allister said.

"We dominated the game, we deserved this."

The result continued boss Arne Slot’s scintillating start at Liverpool, who as well as their 100% Champions League record also sit top of the Premier League by eight points.

Liverpool had not beaten Real Madrid since 2009, failing to win any of the previous eight matches including two painful Champions League final defeats.

"It’s a big result, it was a massive game for us. Obviously, they got the better of us the last few times in the Champions League so we wanted to come out here tonight and put on a performance," said goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah misses from the penalty spot. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

His second-half penalty save against a confidence-sapped Mbappe brought one of the biggest roars of the night. "I don’t really look at the player too much, I was confident and thankfully I went the right way again," he said.

Slot has surpassed expectations in the transition from his popular predecessor Juergen Klopp, bringing more calm and control to Liverpool's play while retaining their relentless high press and swashbuckling attacking style.

The home side could have run away with the game in the first half, as Darwin Nunez had three glorious chances but found Courtois in formidable form. The biggest cheer of the first half came when right back Conor Bradley produced a stunning tackle to stop Mbappe's marauding run towards goal.

In the second half, after Mbappe's weak penalty was saved by Kelleher, Salah brought more gasps from the crowd when he sent his spot kick wide of the post.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is struggling in the Champions League: his side has now lost three of their five games.

"I think that to be totally honest with you, it was a fair result. Liverpool deserved to win. They have a really good dynamic at the moment," he acknowledged graciously.

The top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16 while the next 16 enter a two-legged playoff to join them.

PSV stage dramatic comeback with three late goals to beat Shakhtar

IMAGE: PSV Eindhoven's Ricardo Pepi scores their third goal against Shakhtar Donetsk at Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Malik Tillman scored two late goals before substitute Ricardo Pepi netted five minutes into stoppage time to see PSV Eindhoven stage a dramatic comeback against 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk and win 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Danylo Sikan and Oleksandr Zubkov had the Ukraine club 2-0 up at halftime but after Pedro Henrique was sent off with 21 minutes remaining, PSV were able to fashion a remarkable recovery that stretched their two-year unbeaten home record to 47 games.

Tillman squeezed home a free kick in the 87th minute and then on 90 minutes thumped home a shot from outside the box to level the scores.

American international Pepi then got the winner as PSV went one better than the heroics of their Dutch counterparts Feyenoord, who came back from 3-0 down to draw at Manchester City on Tuesday.

The victory pushed PSV up to 18th in the standings after five matches and left their opponents bewildered after Shakhtar had helped to ensure an exciting spectacle at the Philips Stadion.

The Ukraine champions proved lightning quick on counter-attacks and caught PSV with an early sucker punch in the eighth minute after quick combination play down the right saw Yukhym Konoplia set up Sikan whose sliding effort squeezed just beyond goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Zubkov then struck a superb curling effort beyond Benitez’s outstretched arm for the second goal in the 37th minute, again set up by Konoplia who had robbed PSV left back Matteo Dams of the ball near the halfway line.

Despite PSV having numerous efforts on goal, Shakhtar looked comfortably on course for an upset away win until Pedro Henrique was sent off for a dangerous challenge on the ankle of Johan Bakayoko in the 69th minute.

That allowed PSV to pile on the pressure and the Ukrainian defence eventually crumbled after Tillman’s free kick squeezed in at the near post as Dmytro Riznyk failed to hold on to the ball.

Goalkeeper Riznyk had been one of the side's heroes up to then, dealing with everything the Dutch threw his way, but he had no chance when Tillman cued up a long-range effort on the stroke of fulltime.

The panic-stricken visitors then allowed PSV to slide in the winner as Pepi finished off a series of passes across the face of goal, with an effort that went in off the post, to the delirious delight of the home support.

“It was rare, actually unbelievable,” said PSV skipper Luuk de Jong.

"You have to score the first goal and once you do that it gives you an extra boost. But we just couldn’t find a way of scoring – until Malik took that free kick.

"Brilliant to take three points in that manner. We are going to celebrate properly in the changing room," he added.

Villa held by depleted Juventus

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Diego Carlos in action with Juventus' Michele Di Gregorio before Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers scores a goal that was later disallowed. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Aston Villa had to settle for a 0-0 draw against depleted Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday after a last-gasp effort by Morgan Rogers was chalked off for a foul on Juventus keeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Villa thought they had won it at the death when Di Gregorio failed to catch a free kick, but Diego Carlos fouled the Juventus keeper as Rogers was lashing the ball into the net, and boos poured out from the home fans after the final whistle.

"It was the interpretation of the referee, only the interpretation," Villa manager Unai Emery told reporters. "For me, of course (the call was harsh), here in England, I know usually not fault because it was very soft contact. And in Europe, could be fault."

The match was far from a classic, with Juventus seemingly content to keep possession, and both sides squandered chances, with Villa's best coming from Lucas Digne who hammered a free kick off the crossbar seconds before halftime.

Midway through the second half, Francisco Conceicao's short-range header from a corner looked destined for the back of Villa's net but their World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez dived to get his fingertips to the ball. Television replays showed a mere sliver of the ball failed to cross the goalline.

Villa captain John McGinn almost gave the home side the lead when he latched on to a pass from Leon Bailey in the 70th minute, but the Scotland international's shot was blocked by Manuel Locatelli.

"We were closer than them to winning the match," Emery said. "They're very difficult to beat but we created a plan. There weren't many clear chances for either team."

Emery's team, who started their Champions League campaign with three victories and three clean sheets, are ninth in the table after five games.

Victory would have been a big confidence boost for the home side, who have not won since their 2-0 Champions League victory over Bologna on Oct. 22 and have slipped to eighth in the Premier League table with one win in their last five games.

Their Italian visitors, who are unbeaten in Serie A this season but had only 14 outfield players available on Wednesday, are 19th in the 36-team table. The top eight after eight matches qualify automatically for the last 16, with the next 16 sides entering a two-leg playoff to try to join them.

"We always want to win, we have three games to qualify," Juve manager Thiago Motta said. "An important moment, where we have to play every game to the maximum as we did today."