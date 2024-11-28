News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Williamson half-ton takes NZ to strong position vs Eng

Williamson half-ton takes NZ to strong position vs Eng

November 28, 2024 09:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson acknowledges the crowd on reaching his 36th Test half-ton against England in the opening Test at Christchurch on Thursday

IMAGE: Kane Williamson acknowledges the crowd on reaching his 36th Test half-ton against England in the opening Test at Christchurch on Thursday. Photograph: BlackCaps/X

Kane Williamson scored his 36th half century to drive New Zealand to 193 for three at tea on the opening day of the first Test against England in Christchurch on Thursday.

Recalled after a groin strain ruled him out of the recent series triumph in India, Williamson will resume on 77 not out for the final session alongside Daryl Mitchell, who was unbeaten on 16 at the break.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl on a Hagley Oval wicket with a green tinge but New Zealand denied him the inroads into their batting order he would have liked.

 

He did get an almost immediate return when Gus Atkinson dismissed Devon Conway caught and bowled for two, and Brydon Carse also struck before lunch to halt a dangerous-looking innings from New Zealand captain Tom Latham at 47.

Williamson and Rachin Ravindra put on 68 for the third wicket before Stokes brought on young spinner Shoaib Bashir, who separated them with a full toss.

Ravindra took on the delivery but only managed to punch it straight to Zak Crawley at midwicket, the all-rounder shaking his head as he trudged off the field with 34 runs to his name.

The hot northwesterly wind stiffened to the degree that the umpires struggled to keep the bails on the stumps but the England bowlers rarely threatened to dislodge those behind Williamson.

The master batter hit successive boundaries off Bashir to bring up his half-century off 90 balls and, slowly but surely, set about building towards his 33rd Test century.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Unexpected Buys At The IPL Auction
Unexpected Buys At The IPL Auction
Livingstone excited to join RCB's power-packed lineup
Livingstone excited to join RCB's power-packed lineup
'Jaiswal will score more than 40 Test hundreds'
'Jaiswal will score more than 40 Test hundreds'
How BoI Plans To Counter Deposit Woes
How BoI Plans To Counter Deposit Woes
'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh
'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh
PIX: Liverpool's historic win over Real; PSV win
PIX: Liverpool's historic win over Real; PSV win
Global Footwear Majors Betting Big On Tamil Nadu
Global Footwear Majors Betting Big On Tamil Nadu

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
IPL 2025: Meet The LSG Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The LSG Squad
Why Delhi Capitals Lost Rishabh Pant
Why Delhi Capitals Lost Rishabh Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances