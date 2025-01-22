PIX: Barcelona edge Benfica in a thriller; Liverpool win

Images from the UEFA Champions League matches played on Tuesday.



Late Raphinha strike lifts Barcelona to victory





IMAGE: Raphinha celebrates scoring Barcelona's fifth goal against Benfica during the Champions League match at Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, on Tuesday. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

Barcelona's Raphinha scored deep into stoppage time to hand his side a dramatic 5-4 comeback win at Benfica and a place in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday after a hat-trick from Vangelis Pavlidis gave the hosts a two-goal halftime lead.



The Catalans had mirrored their poor recent LaLiga form in a shaky start at the Estadio da Luz, while coach Hansi Flick's decision to field goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny raised questions as the Pole's blunders led to two Benfica goals.



But Flick's men fought back late in the game to clinch their spot in the next round as they sit second on 18 points after seven games heading into next week's final first phase fixtures.

IMAGE: Raphinha scores Barcelona's fifth goal in stoppage time. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

Benfica missed out on a win that would have taken them closer to the top eight, who qualify automatically for the last 16, dropping to 18th with 10 points among the playoff spots.



"We knew it was going to be a difficult game. I know how difficult it is to play here against Benfica. They have players of the highest level," former Sporting forward Raphinha told Movistar.



"We didn't let ourselves get carried away when we were 3-1 down. It was a spectacular match for the spectators. Anyone could have won."



Greek striker Pavlidis opened the scoring after two minutes with a tap-in before Robert Lewandowski equalised from the spot as VAR awarded Barca a penalty for a Tomas Araujo foul on Alejandro Balde in the 11th minute.



Pavlidis restored Benfica's lead, capitalising on a poor run out by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who left the forward with an open goal. The 26-year-old bagged his third with a penalty after Szczesny fouled Kerem Akturkoglu on the half-hour mark.

IMAGE: Vangelis Pavlidis celebrates scoring Benfica's third goal. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

A blunder by Benfica keeper Anatoliy Trubin also proved costly as he cleared the ball straight onto Raphinha's head and into the net for a bizarre goal as the visitors pulled one back in the 64th minute to make it 3-2.



Barcelona's defensive misfortune continued however and Benfica extended their lead again four minutes later thanks to an own goal from Ronald Araujo before Lewandowski scored his second with another clinical penalty in the 78th.



Substitute Eric Garcia then equalised with a towering header from a fine Pedri cross three minutes from time before Raphinha found the winner six minutes into stoppage time from a quick counter-attack that stunned the home crowd.



"It was an incredible victory. The team didn't lose their heads throughout the game," defender Garcia said. "When you start the game losing, it messes your plans.



"It's important to qualify for the next round, we came with this objective in mind."



Barca host Atalanta in their final first phase game next Wednesday when Benfica will look to bounce back at Juventus.



Liverpool beat Lille to maintain perfect record





IMAGE: Liverpool's players celebrate after Harvey Elliott scored the second goal against Lille at Anfield. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Lille on Tuesday at Anfield, thanks to goals from talisman Mohamed Salah and substitute Harvey Elliott.



Arne Slot's men maintained their 100% record and are top of the 36-team table with 21 points, three points clear of second-placed Barcelona with one game of the league phase remaining. Lille are 11th with 13 points.



Salah netted his 50th European goal for Liverpool in the 34th minute when he sprinted onto a long pass from Curtis Jones after Kostas Tsimikas won the ball inside the Reds' half, and then curled a shot around goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.



"Special is, I think, the word that describes Mo's performance at this club," Slot said. "Or maybe there are even better words to use, but he's been outstanding for this club for so many years, and still he does. Today, great goal."



Despite being reduced to 10 men when Aissa Mandi was shown his second yellow card in the 59th minute for his tackle on Luis Diaz, Jonathan David levelled for the visitors three minutes later when he hammered home the loose ball after Hakon Arnar Haraldsson's shot was blocked.

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's first goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

The strike was David's fifth in the competition's league phase this season and only the second goal Liverpool had conceded, with the first coming in their opening game at AC Milan.



Liverpool quickly regained the lead when a corner was headed out to the edge of the box and Elliott fired a crisp shot that took a wild deflection into the net in the 67th minute.



"Very good team," David said of Liverpool. "I think they might be the best team in the world at the moment.



"We came against the first of the Champions League group so we knew it was going to be a complicated game even more so when we went to 10 men," he added. "It's frustrating, we wanted to hold on as long as we could but it's very difficult."



Darwin Nunez celebrated what he thought was Liverpool's third goal just before added time, but it was chalked off for offside. The Anfield crowd chanted Nunez's name in appreciation of the effort.



Lille showed why they were unbeaten in 21 successive games in all competitions inside the opening minute on Tuesday when Gabriel Gudmundsson's thunderous shot from outside of the box sailed just wide of the net.



Salah squandered several terrific chances. He could not quite connect with Diaz's blistering square ball in the first half, and then had only the keeper to beat in the 44th minute but shot wide of the post.



Liverpool travel to PSV Eindhoven for their final match of the league phase on Jan. 29, while Lille host Feyenoord.



Bologna stun embattled Dortmund





IMAGE: Bologna's players celebrate after Samuel Iling-Junior scored the second goal against Borussia Dortmund. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Bologna struck twice in two minutes to bag a 2-1 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday and earn their first win in the competition while piling pressure on the embattled Germans who suffered a fourth straight loss across all competitions.



Dortmund, who took the lead with a 15th-minute Serhou Guirassy penalty, have now lost all their matches in 2025 after Bologna staged a quickfire comeback with goals from Thijs Dallinga in the 71st and Samuel Iling-Junior a minute later.



With coach Nuri Sahin's future now in the balance, Dortmund, who play Shakhtar Donetsk on the final matchday, dropped to 13th on 12 points. The top eight teams advance to the round of 16 with the next 16 teams going into playoffs.



The Italians, who had scored only one goal in their previous six Champions league matches, move up to 27th with five points.



It had all started well for the visitors, who put on early pressure and were rewarded with a penalty. Guirassy's chip into the middle was weak but despite Bologna's keeper getting a hand to the ball, it was enough for the striker's seventh goal of the competition.

IMAGE: Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi is tackled by Nicolo Casale of Bologna. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Dortmund looked to be in complete control of the game and heading towards the brink of automatic qualification to the round of 16. But they inexplicably eased off after the break, allowing the hosts back into the match.



Bologna levelled following a quick break when substitute Dallinga slotted in the equaliser in the 71st.



Before the Dortmund defence had time to recover, the Italian side struck again with another quick move and another deep cross from Charalambos Lykogiannis which substitute Iling-Junior finished off thanks partly to defensive errors by the Germans.



With their opponents having given up, Bologna should have added at least two more goals with a string of golden chances, including through Jens Odgaard.



10-man Atletico fight back to beat Leverkusen





IMAGE: Julian Alvarez beats Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to score Atletico Madrid's second goal, at Metropolitano, Madrid. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Atletico Madrid fought back to rescue a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday as Julian Alvarez's second-half brace cancelled out Piero Hincapie's opener in an action-packed game which ended with both sides down to 10 men.



Atletico played more than an hour with a man short after midfielder Pablo Barrios was shown a straight red card for a reckless studs-up tackle from behind on Jeremie Frimpong in the 24th minute.



A well-organised Leverkusen dominated proceedings, with Alex Grimaldo and Frimpong proving a constant menace running up and down the channels and creating several chances, including a Nathan Tella goal that was ruled out by the VAR due to an offside.



After the home side's goalkeeper Jan Oblak had made a string of saves to deny Leverkusen, the Germans managed to break the deadlock in added time before halftime with a headed goal by Hincapie, who was left unmarked inside the box to meet a Nordi Mukiele cross.



Atletico came back better after the break when manager Diego Simeone brought defender Reinildo Mandava off the bench to replace left fullback Javi Galan who was struggling to contain Frimpong.



The Mozambique defender made a crucial sliding tackle to intercept a Frimpong attempt to rush into the box and allowed Atletico to launch a quick counter-attack that resulted in the equaliser.



Antoine Griezmann collected the loose ball and delivered a long pass through that Alvarez collected in his stride, beating German centre back Jonathan Tah before slotting a tidy finish past the goalkeeper and just inside the left post in the 52nd minute.

IMAGE: Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie fouls Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone before being sent off. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Atletico took control of the action until Hincapie got a second booking for a foul from behind on Giuliano Simeone in the 76th, which led to the home side piling on the pressure.



Alvarez was passed through by substitute Angel Correa to beat the offside trap, ran round the goalkeeper and tapped the ball into the empty net in the 90th minute.



The victory -- the 16th in their last 17 games in all competitions -- lifted Diego Simeone's side to third in the standings on 15 points, three behind second-placed Barcelona and six from leaders Liverpool.



Leverkusen, who saw their 11-game winning streak end, are sixth with 13.



"(After Barrios's red card) we knew that we had to multiply ourselves playing as a team. These are three very important points and help us to continue believing in what we are doing," Alvarez told Movistar Plus.



"I'm very happy because it wasn't easy for everything that happened in the game, being down a man, conceding a goal, it wasn't looking good, but we played our game with humility," he added.



"The equaliser came and in the last few minutes we knew we could find the win if we left everything we had on the pitch."

Juventus held to goalless draw at Brugge





IMAGE: Juventus' Francisco Conceicao tries to stop Ardon Jashari of Club Brugge. Photograph: Johanna Geron/Reuters

Juventus had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Belgian champions Club Brugge in a lacklustre Champions League clash on Tuesday.



Juve, who have now drawn more than half of their 30 games in all competitions this season, are 14th in the table on 12 points.



Brugge are 17th on 11, with places from nine to 24 booking a spot in the knockout phase playoffs.



The Belgian side travel to Manchester City in their final league phase game on Jan. 29, when Juventus host Benfica.



"All the teams that have played here have had difficulties, they defend very well," Juve coach Thiago Motta told Sky Sport.



"We could have done better, respecting the opponent and not taking away their credit because they have caused many difficulties. We have suffered very little but not created enough to win."



The two sides started off cautiously and had only one attempt each in a dull first half, both off target.



The tempo increased slightly after the restart, when Brugge produced their best chance to break the deadlock through forward Ferran Jutgla, who nutmegged defender Pierre Kalulu before his low attempt flew just wide of the left post.



Motta introduced fresh legs in the 66th minute, replacing forwards Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula with Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz.

But little changed in terms of overall play and, while Juventus had more possession, chances were few and far between.



Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet stretched to deny midfielder Manuel Locatelli from distance late on, saving the only goal-bound effort in the match.



"Difficult match, they prepared it very well. They were closed but they pressed well," Locatelli said. "We could have done more."



Juve had won three of four previous meetings between the sides, including the two most recent in the 2005-06 group stage.



The 19-times Belgian champions Brugge are unbeaten in all competitions since a 3-1 loss at AC Milan in late October.