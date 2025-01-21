Carlsen v FIDE row intensifies...

IMAGE: Last month, Magnus Carlsen was disqualified from the rapid world championship in New York over an attire dispute and used an expletive in his post-competition comments targeting FIDE before returning to win the blitz title along with Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi. Photograph: Julien Pretot/Reuters/File

The ongoing dispute between the international chess federation (FIDE) and Magnus Carlsen escalated when the governing body hit out at the Freestyle Chess Players Club, which is co-owned by the Norwegian great, threatening legal action on Tuesday.

The Freestyle Chess World Championship will kick off next month in Germany with 10 of the top players in the world before legs in Paris, New York, Delhi and Cape Town.

FIDE are warning the FCPC that they should not brand the series as a 'World Championship'.

"The attempts by FCPC to present their project as a World Championship are in contradiction with the well-established status of FIDE and its authority over world championship titles in all relevant variations of chess - including Chess960/Freestyle chess, as outlined in the FIDE Handbook," FIDE said in a statement.

Chess960, created by former world champion Bobby Fischer in 1996, has been gaining in popularity after an invitational tournament played last year at the Weissenhaus Luxury Resort, which hosted the G7 Foreign Minister summit in 2022.

In Chess960/Freestyle chess, the pieces on the back rank are reshuffled, meaning that computer-backed preparations leading to sometimes dull openings, are meaningless.

While the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has organised world championships in 2019 and 2022, they were played in rapid time control, and last year's edition was cancelled.

Last month, Carlsen was disqualified from the rapid world championship in New York over an attire dispute and used an expletive in his post-competition comments targeting FIDE before returning to win the blitz title along with Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi.

The 34-year-old did not defend his classical chess world title after winning it five times in a row, being succeeded by China's Ding Liren and Indian Dommaraju Gukesh.

FIDE said they were open to dialogue with the FCPC, saying they accommodated their calendar so players could take part in the Freestyle Chess series, but insisted they backed off on their 'World Championship' claim.

"We are open to dialogue, and looking forward to reaching a mutually acceptable agreement, provided that the governing role and its well-established authority of FIDE over the World Championships is respected by potential partners," FIDE explained.

"Should such an agreement not be reached, FIDE demands that the Freestyle series does not carry the status of a 'World Championship'. FIDE will not hesitate to use all legal means against those who violate its rights - be it initiators, organizers and/or investors of the project."