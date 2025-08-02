HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Carlsen wins first Esports World Cup chess crown

Carlsen wins first Esports World Cup chess crown

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 02, 2025 04:43 IST

x

Magnus Carlsen

IMAGE: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen bagged the $250,000 top prize and saw his Team Liquid sneak ahead in the overall championship after his win over Alireza Firouzja in Riyadh. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen won the inaugural Esports World Cup chess tournament on Friday, defeating Alireza Firouzja in Riyadh.

World number one Carlsen claimed the $250,000 top prize and saw his Team Liquid sneak ahead in the overall championship after his win over Firouzja.

 

The prize pool of the tournament was $1.5 million.

"It’s been an amazing show, unlike anything I’ve ever seen," Carlsen said just before lifting the trophy on stage, with pyrotechnics lighting up behind him.

The inclusion of the centuries-old board game in the esports tournament comes after it experienced a significant revival during the pandemic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PHOTOS: Jaiswal fights on, India end Day 2 on top
PHOTOS: Jaiswal fights on, India end Day 2 on top
'Just Bat, Bowl and Go Home?' Rahul Snaps at umpire
'Just Bat, Bowl and Go Home?' Rahul Snaps at umpire
200 and Roaring! Siraj Hits Major Milestone
200 and Roaring! Siraj Hits Major Milestone
Mannepalli, Sen storm into Macau Open semis
Mannepalli, Sen storm into Macau Open semis
Khalid Jamil Takes Charge: Can He Save Indian Football?
Khalid Jamil Takes Charge: Can He Save Indian Football?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 2

Taapsee's Top 10

webstory image 3

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

VIDEOS

Malaika's smokin' hot gym look!0:32

Malaika's smokin' hot gym look!

Japanese devotees perform special yagam for world peace at Jambukeswarar Temple2:39

Japanese devotees perform special yagam for world peace...

Massive landslide hits Chandigarh-Manali Highway2:10

Massive landslide hits Chandigarh-Manali Highway

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD