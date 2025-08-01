HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Mannepalli holds nerve to storm into Macau Open semis

Mannepalli holds nerve to storm into Macau Open semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 01, 2025 12:58 IST

x

Tharun Mannepalli has now reached his first semifinal in a BWF 300 tournament

IMAGE: Tharun Mannepalli has now reached his first semifinal in a BWF 300 tournament. Photograph: Kind courtesy India AllSports/X

India's Tharun Mannepalli advanced to the men's singles semifinals of the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament after a hard-fought win over China's Hu Zhe in Macau on Friday.

The 23-year-old, ranked 47th in the world, showcased speed and a versatile shot selection to edge out World No 87 Hu, 21-12 13-21 21-18 in a 75-minute battle.

This marks Mannepalli's maiden semifinal appearance at a BWF Super 300 event. Earlier, he had reached the quarterfinals at the German Open in February.

 

Mannepalli, who joined the Pullela Gopichand Academy four years ago, has focused on improving his fitness, agility, and movement over the past two years. His hard work paid off this week as he also stunned top seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the last 16.

A gold medallist at the 37th National Games, Mannepalli was trailing 4-7 in the first game before rallying to 12-9. He then took control and scored six straight points from 15-11 to seal the game.

After the change of ends, Hu played with greater intent, leading 6-2, before extending the lead to 15-6. Mannepalli couldn't close the gap as the Chinese player dominated the second game.

In the decider, Mannepalli surged to a 5-0 lead and maintained a healthy advantage up to 19-15. He then squandered three points, with Hu sending two returns on his forehand corner.

However, Mannepalli stayed composed and landed a timely body smash to earn two match points. He then secured the win with a precise push to Hu's backhand corner, raising his arms in celebration.

Mannepalli started playing badminton at the age of eight in Khammam, Telangana, before moving to Hyderabad after Class X to pursue the sport seriously alongside his studies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Gill is forgiven for major slip up
Why Gill is forgiven for major slip up
'How Long Must He Wait?'
'How Long Must He Wait?'
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts
Chahal Reveals: Never Cheated, Had Suicidal Thoughts
'We will surely win the fifth Test match'
'We will surely win the fifth Test match'
Karun Absorbs Pressure and Stamps His Class
Karun Absorbs Pressure and Stamps His Class

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

webstory image 2

Vivo T4R 5G Unveiled Under ₹20,000

webstory image 3

10 Superb Rafi Songs

VIDEOS

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look0:40

Yami Gautam Rocks the Boss Lady Look

Rivaba Jadeja lauds husband's role in Manchester test1:03

Rivaba Jadeja lauds husband's role in Manchester test

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora Stadium0:51

Nitin Gadkari attends 18th Mango Festival at Talkatora...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD