200 and Roaring! Siraj Hits Major Milestone

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Harry Brook. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj has etched his name among India's elite fast bowlers — claiming his 200th international wicket during the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at The Oval on Friday.

Siraj has now taken 202 wickets in 101 international matches at an average of 29.06 and an economy of 4.11. His career-best figures remain the sensational 6/15 against Sri Lanka in an ODI in Colombo, though his Test-best is 6/70 — also against England.

In the ongoing Test series, Siraj has been India’s joint-highest wicket-taker, bagging 17 wickets in five Tests at an average of 37.17. His crucial strikes at The Oval included England skipper Ollie Pope, world No.1 Test batter Joe Root, and youngster Jacob Bethell — all dismissed LBW in a fiery spell.

Siraj’s performance at The Oval was a strong comeback after a tough outing in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, where he conceded 140 runs in 30 overs and managed just one wicket — that of Chris Woakes.

Known for his aggressive lengths and reverse swing, Siraj has taken four five-wicket hauls in Tests, and notably, all four have come outside Asia — in Australia, England, the West Indies, and South Africa — underlining his effectiveness in overseas conditions.