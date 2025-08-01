PIX: India's batting crumbles again as Atkinson wrecks havoc

Images from Day 2 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval, London, on Friday

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson celebrates his five wickets after taking the wicket of Prasidh Krishna. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Pacer Gus Atkinson grabbed five wickets as India collapsed on the second day morning of the fifth and final Test against England to be bowled out for 224 in their first innings, in London on Friday.

The overnight batters Karun Nair (57) and Washington Sundar (26) fell in the first 20 minutes of play which exposed the frail tail of the Indian team, which once again fell without much resistance.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj is bowled by Gus Atkinson. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

For England, Atkinson completed a five-for as he returned 21.4-8-33-5 while Josh Tongue took 3/57 as the two fast bowlers shared the majority of the workload for the hosts.

India had earlier resumed the second day's play — which began earlier than the scheduled start owing to rains on the first day — at 204 for six.