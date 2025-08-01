HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: India's batting crumbles again as Atkinson wrecks havoc

PIX: India's batting crumbles again as Atkinson wrecks havoc

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 01, 2025 17:40 IST

Images from Day 2 of the fifth Test between England and India at The Oval, London, on Friday

SCORECARD

Gus Atkinson

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson celebrates his five wickets after taking the wicket of Prasidh Krishna. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Pacer Gus Atkinson grabbed five wickets as India collapsed on the second day morning of the fifth and final Test against England to be bowled out for 224 in their first innings, in London on Friday.

 

The overnight batters Karun Nair (57) and Washington Sundar (26) fell in the first 20 minutes of play which exposed the frail tail of the Indian team, which once again fell without much resistance.

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj is bowled by Gus Atkinson.Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

For England, Atkinson completed a five-for as he returned 21.4-8-33-5 while Josh Tongue took 3/57 as the two fast bowlers shared the majority of the workload for the hosts.

India had earlier resumed the second day's play — which began earlier than the scheduled start owing to rains on the first day — at 204 for six.

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar plays a shot and gets caught by Jamie Overton, off the bowling of Gus Atkinson. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India's Tour Of England 2025

