'Just Bat, Bowl and Go Home?' Rahul Snaps at umpire

‘What do you want us to do?’: KL's heated exchange with umpire Dharamsena during Oval Test

IMAGE: Umpire Kumar Dharmasena speaks to India captain Shubman Gill. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

On a day when sledges and stares flew thick and fast, KL Rahul’s spat with on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena added fuel to an already fiery second session at The Oval, where tensions between India and England flared dramatically.

The flashpoint came after Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna exchanged a few tense words and stares with Joe Root following a delivery. Umpire Dharmasena intervened and admonished both players for their conduct.

KL Rahul, visibly frustrated by the reprimand, questioned the umpire’s stance, 'What do you want us to do? Stay quiet?'

Dharmasena responded, 'You wouldn’t like it if any bowler came and walked up to you.'

To that, Rahul shot back, 'Then what do you want us to do — just bat, bowl and go home?'

The moment highlighted the rising tension after England’s aggressive start. But India hit back hard, with Mohammed Siraj eventually dismissing Root for 29 off 45 balls (6 fours), and both Siraj and Prasidh Krishna ending the innings with four wickets apiece to bring India back into the contest.