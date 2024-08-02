News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Olympic tennis singles final

August 02, 2024 19:32 IST
IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) celebrates after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime (France) in the semi finals. File Photograph: Amber Searls / Reuters.

Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the Olympic men's singles final with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. This win places him on the brink of becoming the youngest Olympic gold medalist in men's tennis.

Alcaraz, already a four-time Grand Slam champion, showcased his dominance on the clay courts of Roland Garros. His powerful groundstrokes, deft net play, and incredible speed overwhelmed Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian, despite his talent, was unable to find a rhythm against the in-form Spaniard.
With a passionate Spanish crowd cheering him on, Alcaraz played flawlessly, never facing a break point. His journey to the final has been nothing short of spectacular, including recent triumphs at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, where he defeated Novak Djokovic on both occasions.

 

A potential rematch against Djokovic awaits in the final. The Serbian, however, is nursing a knee injury and faces a tough semifinal against Lorenzo Musetti.
The women's singles final will see Zheng Qinwen of China battle Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Alcaraz is undoubtedly the favorite for gold, but tennis is a sport full of surprises. The world will be watching as he chases Olympic glory.

AGENCIES
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

