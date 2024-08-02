Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarters

IMAGE: India’s Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Indian recurve mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara produced an excellent performance to rally past Indonesia and enter the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Friday.

The Indians notched a 5-1 (37-36 38-38 38-37) win over their Indonesian opponents Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu.

Dhiraj and Ankita consistently shot 9s and 10s.

However, Ankita upped her game, shooting 10s in her last three attempts to take the pair into the last eight stage, which will take place later in the day.