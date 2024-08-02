News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarters

Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarters

Source: PTI
August 02, 2024 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dhiraj Bommadevara

IMAGE: India’s Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Indian recurve mixed team of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara produced an excellent performance to rally past Indonesia and enter the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics in Paris on Friday.

The Indians notched a 5-1 (37-36 38-38 38-37) win over their Indonesian opponents Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu.

 

Dhiraj and Ankita consistently shot 9s and 10s.

However, Ankita upped her game, shooting 10s in her last three attempts to take the pair into the last eight stage, which will take place later in the day. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sindhu uncertain about future after Olympic loss
Sindhu uncertain about future after Olympic loss
PIX: Ledecky takes record but Aus win 4x200 freestyle
PIX: Ledecky takes record but Aus win 4x200 freestyle
PIX: Murray's career ends in Olympics doubles defeat
PIX: Murray's career ends in Olympics doubles defeat
Judoka Tulika's Olympic dream dashed in 32 seconds
Judoka Tulika's Olympic dream dashed in 32 seconds
QSRs look to serve up new menus to deal with slump
QSRs look to serve up new menus to deal with slump
Uttarakhand: IAF joins rescue op to evacuate pilgrims
Uttarakhand: IAF joins rescue op to evacuate pilgrims
Watch: When Varun Made Samantha Cry
Watch: When Varun Made Samantha Cry

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics

'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record

'Not humanly possible': Critics slam Pan's record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances